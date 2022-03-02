Porsche 911 Facelift Spied Yet Again With Hybrid Setup, Getting Closer to Reality

It is already clear that Porsche is preparing a facelift in the 911 range, and that the restyling will also bring a hybrid variant in the range. The latest prototype that was spotted by our spy photographers confirms this, as it has stickers that write 'hybrid' on them. However, not all prototypes have a set of hybrid stickers.
The photo gallery includes images of two 911 hybrid prototypes, and both sport yellow stickers on their bodies to mark the presence of a gasoline-electric hybrid setup. As you can observe, there are no additional caps on the side of the vehicle except for the fuel filler cap, which reconfirms the fact that these models are not plug-in hybrids.
Instead, Porsche has adapted technology from its racing cars, like the 919 Hybrid, just to name one, for its upcoming 911 hybrid. While a minor improvement in fuel economy and emissions reduction are expected, the setup is probably configured to improve performance even further.
From a design perspective, the prototypes being tested continue to wear different types of wheel designs, but the amount of camouflage on their bodies has been reduced. In a hilarious attempt to conceal the nature of one of the easiest models to recognize, someone bothered to remove the Porsche badge on the frunk.
Just like other prototypes before them, these come with a set of additional lights on the edges of the front bumper. As you can observe, those lights are used both as Daytime Running Lights and as turn signals, alternatively.
If we take a good look at the front bumper, just above the grilles on the sides, we can spot a bit of tape that is meant to cover the place where the real lights will sit on the production car.
The rear bumper of these models is still a work in progress, as it is both covered in camouflage and fitted with temporary elements that will not be present on the production model in this form. The same can be said about the vertical elements on the engine cover, which have been removed.
Instead, Porsche has adapted technology from its racing cars, like the 919 Hybrid, just to name one, for its upcoming 911 hybrid. While a minor improvement in fuel economy and emissions reduction are expected, the setup is probably configured to improve performance even further.
From a design perspective, the prototypes being tested continue to wear different types of wheel designs, but the amount of camouflage on their bodies has been reduced. In a hilarious attempt to conceal the nature of one of the easiest models to recognize, someone bothered to remove the Porsche badge on the frunk.
Just like other prototypes before them, these come with a set of additional lights on the edges of the front bumper. As you can observe, those lights are used both as Daytime Running Lights and as turn signals, alternatively.
If we take a good look at the front bumper, just above the grilles on the sides, we can spot a bit of tape that is meant to cover the place where the real lights will sit on the production car.
The rear bumper of these models is still a work in progress, as it is both covered in camouflage and fitted with temporary elements that will not be present on the production model in this form. The same can be said about the vertical elements on the engine cover, which have been removed.