$50 Can Land You a 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, or a 2022 Cayman S

Dreaming about owning a 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS or fancy adding a 2022 Cayman S to your garage? Well, hope no more! Porsche Club of America (PCA) is organizing a raffle for its members, and is giving away these exact sports cars. If you’re not in the ranks yet, maybe you should consider signing up.
Can other car clubs do the same in the current market conditions – or ever? We doubt it. Porsche Club of America is starting its spring raffle with some impressive prizes to be won. The 2022 Cayman GT4 RS and the 2022 Cayman S are ready to find new homes. PCA’s members-only sweepstake already started, and beside the cars, winners also get $25,000 in cash. Taxes, right? If preferred, they can take home just the cash: $85,000 each plus, of course, the extra $25,000.
One raffle entry costs $50, and PCA says it will accept all those that pay until the 1st of June. The winners of the raffle will be announced by the 31st of July. If enough members sign up, then organizers will add more interesting prizes along the way. PCA officials say they need at least 14,000 valid entries to spice things up.
If you’re not a PCA member yet, then you need to know something important: you can’t become one if you don’t already have a Porsche, or at least an order for one. Got this covered? Then get ready to pay the membership fee that’s $46 for one year, $90 for two years, and $132 for three years. After you’ve done all of this, you can buy as many entries as you wish in the raffle. Don’t spend too much, though! Luck is not something you should invest in.
Finally, don’t worry if you think you’ll have to sit this one out. PCA will have another raffle later this year with other exciting prizes. Fingers crossed, maybe they’ll add a 911 GT3 in September.
One raffle entry costs $50, and PCA says it will accept all those that pay until the 1st of June. The winners of the raffle will be announced by the 31st of July. If enough members sign up, then organizers will add more interesting prizes along the way. PCA officials say they need at least 14,000 valid entries to spice things up.
If you’re not a PCA member yet, then you need to know something important: you can’t become one if you don’t already have a Porsche, or at least an order for one. Got this covered? Then get ready to pay the membership fee that’s $46 for one year, $90 for two years, and $132 for three years. After you’ve done all of this, you can buy as many entries as you wish in the raffle. Don’t spend too much, though! Luck is not something you should invest in.
Finally, don’t worry if you think you’ll have to sit this one out. PCA will have another raffle later this year with other exciting prizes. Fingers crossed, maybe they’ll add a 911 GT3 in September.