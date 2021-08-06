2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Rendered, Looks Ready to Hit the Track

Porsche has been working on a hotter Cayman GT4 for some time now, as our spy photographers spotted prototypes at work seven months ago. Now, we have a rendering to show you how the production-spec of the Cayman GT4 RS should look like when it is completed.
This render was done by Reichel Car Design, and it looks like it is ready to hit the track any day now. Just like other Porsche models optimized for track use, it comes with a carbon fiber hood, and the brand logo is placed in the form of a sticker instead of the regular metal element.
The front bumper comes with carbon fiber ornaments for its air intakes, and there is even a carbon fiber-trimmed air extractor at the top of the bumper. You can notice it easily, as it is right next to the hood and is underlined by the top of the bumper, which is orange.
The carbon fiber hood comes with two NACA ducts, just like the prototypes and other Porsches have. The rear quarter panels have massive air scoops for the engine right next to the doors, and a set of scoops is integrated into the rear windows.
As we move our eyes to the rear of the car, we can see a large spoiler, which is part metal, part carbon fiber, and it will be adjustable. Just like other models with adjustable aerodynamics, you better know what you are doing before you try to change the factory settings.
In case you are not familiar with the Cayman, its GT4 version comes with a naturally aspirated engine, which can rev impressively high. The RS version might exceed 8500 rpm or even reach 9000 rpm, as its "plain" GT4 brother can already go as high as 8000 rpm.
We must note that the Porsche Cayman GT4 reaches its peak power of 420 hp at 7600 rpm, while peak torque of 420 Nm (310 lb.-ft) is attained between 5000 and 6800 rpm. It is one of the few naturally-aspirated Porsche models currently in production, and it's quick. The official spec sheet announces a 4.4-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time, while the top speed is 189 mph (304 km/h).
The mid-engined rear-wheel-drive car's even hotter version is expected to provide more than 450 hp from its flat-six engine, while the aerodynamic improvements will make their presence felt on technical tracks and even on the road.
In case you did not know, the Porsche Cayman GT4 comes with the front axle from the 911 GT3 (991.2 generation), while the rear axle also gets goodies from the track-focused version of the iconic Porsche. Some rumors suggest that Porsche might even fit the rear-axle steering system from the 911 GT2 RS on this model, but we will have to wait and see.
The current Porsche Cayman GT4 and its upcoming RS variant seem to be the last of their kind in naturally aspirated form, so if you can afford one, this could prove to be a solid investment.
