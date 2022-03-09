Porsche Taycan Production Stopped Until the End of Next Week, Other Models Affected

Porsche has confirmed it would suspend production of the Taycan at its Stuttgart factory until the end of next week. The German marque made the announcement today, in response to media requests made by Reuters. Other models are also affected by the production pause.
On a normal day, Porsche's factory would build 200 Taycan units, which means that almost 2,000 customers' units will not be manufactured when the factory had planned to make them. The figures above only refer to the Taycan and involve more than 10 days of production that will be missed.
Other Porsche models were affected by the situation, as the company's factory in Leipzig had production suspended until the end of this week, but will resume on Monday, at least partially, Reuters noted. The plant in Leipzig builds the Macan and the Panamera.
The cause of both production pauses is supply issues, which have risen because wire harnesses suppliers in western Ukraine had to stop working due to the Russian invasion.
On a different note, an allegedly leaked internal memo was posted by a South African vlogger on Twitter. While Caleb Schroëter claims to have received the image from a friend of his, the memo claims that Porsche production in March will be partly stopped for all model lines, not just the Taycan.
The same image of the alleged memo, yet to be confirmed as an official document for Porsche employees or dealers, claims that the Taycan's production was cut off since March 3, 2022, while Macan and Panamera production was temporarily stopped since March 2, 2022.
Porsche 718 production is allegedly supposed to temporarily stop starting March 14th, while the 911 GT3 and 911 Touring production allegedly takes a break starting March 17th, 2022. The 911 range would be the last to have a pause in production, which would start on the last day of March, the 31st.
Earlier this month, Porsche decided to donate one million euros in a bid to help provide emergency aid to people who were affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. At the same time, the German marque decided to limit its communication to the minimum out of respect for the situation in the European country.
Read an article on factory closures due to the continued supply chain pressure in the automotive space. Shortly after, a friend in the loop sent me this… what this could mean for Porsche production… imagine VW Group, BMW, Mercedes’… ???? used cars about to get even more pricey! pic.twitter.com/O263JS3O7h— Caleb J Schroëter (@calebjschroeter) March 3, 2022