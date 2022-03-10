The 1987 Porsche 928 S4, a Worthy 911 Replacement That Went Too Soon

If you were lucky enough to grow in the 80s, you understand the buzz around the Porsche 928 S4. It’s a classic car that was well ahead of its time, with a production that ran for 20 years. Initially designed to replace the 911, the 928 died in 1990 with the GTS.
Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage has fond memories of the Porsche 928 growing up. His next-door neighbor’s dad owned one, and as a kid, he couldn’t help notice its strange conspicuous frog-like headlights.
The 928 S4 is quite different from the 911 of the era. It is comfortable and modern, with tiny features like the receding pop-up headlights set it apart from the competition.
Unlike the 911, the 928 was a cross-country GT and therefore came with many creature comforts. It had comfortable seats, more air vents, speakers spread through the door, sun visors at the back, and foldable rear seats for extra cargo space.
Meticulously built to last, it was one of the earliest cars to use aluminum, which meant it was lighter and rust-free.
The Porsche 928 S4 was a symbol of luxury. It was a poster child, commoner on the streets of Hollywood, and a star in some of the biggest blockbusters of that era, including ‘Scarface’ and ‘Risky Business.’
Under the hood, the Porsche 928 S4 came with a 5.0-liter V8 mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission making 315 HP in the U.S. It could do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds. A five-speed manual variant was also available.
Behind the wheel, the 928 S4 is as pleasant to drive as It first came out in 1987. It might not be as fast as a modern 911, but it is fun enough to be engaging. It is well put together and offers excellent acceleration, power, and surprisingly less wind noise in the cabin.
When it first came out, the 928 S4 cost about $70,000 in the U.S. Today, a reasonably decent version costs about $30,000. It would have been interesting to see what the 928 would have morphed into had production not stopped in 1990.
