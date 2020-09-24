Silicon Valley's Own Karmic Brings Us the Oslo E-bike. Or Is It a Scooter?

Pastel Blue 1970 Porsche 911S Has Been Immaculately Restored

The 2.2-liter era of the Neunelfer started in 1969, and the 911S topped the lineup with 180 horsepower from the air-cooled boxer hanging over the rear axle. These models also benefit from an increased wheelbase, 57 millimeters longer, designed to improve handling when the going gets twisty. 27 photos



Offered by



Completely overhauled inside and out, the numbers-matching Porker retains the original 911/02 and 911/01 engine and transmission. All the new parts that went into them were designed to the original specifications, and the same can be said about the chassis, brakes, lubrication, and fuel system.



“Recaro sports seats in black synthetic leather with woven grain embossing” are featured as well, along with desirable optional extras from the factory. These are dual side mirrors, the rear-bumper apron, white lettering on the doors, Comfort package, tinted windows, and the electric sliding roof.



No fewer than 111,995 examples of the original 911 – as in all models before the G series – were produced by the German manufacturer. Of those, 14,381 examples were built for the 1970 model year. One peculiarity of the 911S like this fellow here is the lack of a choke, which required accelerator pumping for cold starts. The S also features special gearing for the five-speed stick shift, Koni shock absorbers, and ventilated discs instead of solid rotors all around.



