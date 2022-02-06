1989 Porsche 928 S4 Shows German V8 Goodies Can Be Had With Sensible Pricing

Need an explanation about German logic? Let us take this Porsche 928 for example. One that also bears the S4 moniker because it’s basically the fourth important upgrade.
One that took place decades ago but still manages to impress even today. A testament to both German engineering. As well as owner pride and tender loving care. That way, this 928 S4 kept on surviving in pristine condition for long enough to reach the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
Some dubbed the 928 as the era’s “ultimate Autobahn cruiser.” And it also graced owners with “laser-sharp” handling. Something that was years away as far as rear-engined 911 models were concerned. As such, it was not just a way to stand out in a Porsche crowd. Instead, it also added a newfound layer of safety. Sure, that was a novelty back in the late 1980s...
Now, it is just sensible to have it. Well, those were the days. And if anyone wants to remember them, a Guards Red with black wheels and a black leather upholstery interior might just do the time-traveling trick. Complete with purist vibes, mostly owed to this New York car being ordered with a five-speed manual transmission from the factory.
Interestingly, it has not been tucked away in an air-conditioned garage and relegated to the life of a trailer queen. Instead, the 928 S4 already shows 67,111 miles on its odometer, which is translated to a little over 108,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). Overall, for its age and road trip travel, this Porsche upholds the brand’s well-known reputation for building reliable, robust vehicles.
Another important highlight would be its 5.0-liter V8 engine, which also looks remarkably close to the day it left the factory gates. Well, legends say that aficionados consider the motors with such mileage to be “nicely run-in.” Kidding aside, longevity is not an issue when it comes to these German mills.
Naturally, that leaves just one final issue: the “sensible” (at least as far as Porsches are concerned) asking price of $49,900.
