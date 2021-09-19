The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet: Still the Most Expensive SUV Money can Buy

Tom Cruise Risky Business Movie Porsche 928 Pulls $1.98 Million at Auction

A 1979 Porsche 928 featured in the film “Risky Business” just sold at auction for a stunning $1.98 million, and that price represents a world record auction sale of any Porsche 928 - from any year. 7 photos



But the provenance of this car is what pulled the big money and not its performance. In that movie, a Chicago teenager played by Cruise is hell-bent on finding some fun while his parent are out of town - but things head south in a hurry. Cruise takes the 928 on an odyssey to escape from a pimp and his love interest in the film, Lana, tugs on the handbrake to deposit the car in a lake.



This 928, VIN 9289201213, was said by the sellers to be in excellent condition, and while rolled out of the factory painted green, it became famous covered in gold for the movie.



The car also starred in another film. After its appearance in Risky Business, the 928 featured in The Quest for the RB928, a documentary by Lewis Johnsen where he attempts to track it down. It also appeared as the featured vehicle at a number of exhibitions including one by Porsche Cars North America and one at the



And for some reference, consider that auto insurer and valuation company Hagerty has estimated that a 928 in good condition is worth something like $70,000.



But this one has some serious lineage and was offered complete with signatures from several members of the film’s cast - though Tom Cruise’s sig is not among them - and the sale included photos of the car on the movie set.



The 928 was a sort of entry-level model with a GT flavor added to the lineup in the 1970's, and Porsche built the 928 between 1978 and 1995. Back in 1983 that model actually held the title of the fastest stock car sold in the US as it reached a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h). The auction at Barrett-Jackson yesterday, the company's Inaugural Houston Auction, totaled sales of more than $37.5 million.

