Mat Watson Checks Out the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance, Finds a Few Surprises

Mat Watson of Carwow got the exclusive chance to review the new Mercedes-Petronas F1 car—the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance.Formula 1 announced a change of regulations for the 2022 year season. While the decision initially faced a backlash from several drivers, the sporting institution strongly expressed the reasons behind the overhaul.The new racers now have 18-inch low-profile wheels instead of 13-inch ones. F1 also introduced a couple of aerodynamic changes to improve competition, including winglets on the wheels, a new rear wing, and underbody aero tunnels.According to F1, the new changes will promote safety and increase competition in the sport.Last week in Bahrain, Mercedes surprised its fans with a controversially new F1 car . It featured an ultra-slim side pod design structurally different from what they had displayed in Barcelona.While the new design doesn’t flaunt any rules, it raised a few eyebrows and harsh comments from rivals, notably Red Bull’s Christian Horner. Others wondered how the team plans to cool the engine with the thinner structural modification. Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ W13 car is notably thinner, and still over 5 meters long. It’s also about 43 kg heavier than the W12, at 795 kilograms. The annual budget has also dropped by $5 million, to $140 million.The W13 still comes with the same turbo hybrid 1-6-liter engine mated to an 8-speed sequential single-clutch transmission making 1,000. It can bolt from o to 62 mph in 2.5-seconds.Pat Symonds, F1 chief technical officer, who also doubles up as the main architect of the 2022 new regulations, felt the changes made by Mercedes-AMG Petronas were novel and impressive.While the thin structure compromises cooling, the W13 car uses heat exchangers borrowed from rocket technology to sufficiently cool the engine.