The 5-Door Suzuki Jimny Is Almost Here, And We Can't Wait to See It Dressed Like a G-Wagen

Flipping off aside, the small 4x4, which may or may not get some sort of a suffix to differentiate itself from the three-door model, is more practical. The space between the axles has significantly grown, and this means that rear-seat passengers will enjoy improved legroom. At the same time, it is very likely that the cargo area will be bigger.
Suzuki has gone all-in on the camouflage, making it harder to spot other potential cosmetic updates. By the looks of it, though, it appears that the Jimny five-door has an identical face to its shorter sibling. The grille has as many slats, will still host the corporate logo in the middle, and it will have the same cutouts on the outer edges for the round headlights, and turn signals. With its large central air intake, and incorporated fog lamps on each side, the bumper looks the same too.
It is very likely that the latter part, together with the grille, fender flares, side skirts, and rear bumper will have a black plastic-y finish, thus making the off-roader look a bit meaner. The taillights haven’t been changed at all, and this includes both the shape, and graphics. The rear license plate holder still sits in the middle of the bumper, which also soldiers on, and the spare wheel and tire will be added to the tailgate once the model debuts.
interior. So, what is new here? Well, it appears that that would be the infotainment screen, which seems to be a bit more generous in size. The gauges, steering wheel, air vents, HVAC controls, and pretty much everything else carries over.
We can see that this prototype has an automatic gearbox, which might be the four-speed one, otherwise offered next to the five-speed stick shift. However, instead of being hooked up to the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, it might actually work in concert with a turbocharged unit. The mill is unconfirmed at the moment, yet our spy photographers believe that it is what will power the longer model, perhaps with mild-hybrid assistance, which will be an important upgrade over the three-door Suzuki Jimny, often deemed as being underpowered.
Elsewhere, the pictured tester had some sensors on the alloys, and on other parts of the exterior, which indirectly suggests that it will be a while until it launches. If we were to guess, then we’d probably say that it won’t show its uncamouflaged skin anytime soon. In all likelihood, the unveiling will take place sometime next year, maybe in the first half, and by then, we should also find out in what markets the Japanese automaker will offer it. Still, you should not hold your breath for a U.S. launch, as that is off the table. Neither the three-door made its way to the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, so the five-door won’t apply for a visa either.
Not long after it starts arriving at dealers, several tuning companies will already have a few aftermarket parts on their shelves, and we cannot wait to see how the five-door Jimny looks like dressed in Mercedes G-Wagen attire.
