Suzuki Jimny Shows Lada Niva and Dacia Duster Who's Boss in an Uphill Drag Race

If a full-blown off-roader like a Jeep Wrangler is above your price range, you can tone down for a more budget friendly variable. You won’t conquer the Australian outback or wade through the marshes in Mississippi, but you’ll get enough clearance for a proper off-road adventure. For the ultimate budget off-road uphill drag race, Mat Watson of CarWow put the Lada Niva against the Suzuki Jimny and the Dacia Duster.

10 photos