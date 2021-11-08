Is the Commercial Suzuki Jimny 4x4 Capable of Restoring Its Lost Off-Roading Glory?

Let's face it. The Suzuki Jimny isn’t the beloved off-roader it once was. It would be unrecognizable in U.S traffic and, honestly, it wouldn't appeal to a niche market that has an insatiable appetite for mega-trucks. But don’t let that antiquated tiny box-shape design fool you. Over the last 50 years, the Suzuki Jimny has made a name for itself in off-roading circles all-over Europe.
Mat Watson of Carwow took the new Commercial Suzuki Jimny for a test drive to find out why it has become a bit of a 4x4 legend.
The Commercial Jimny's price starts at £17,000 for businesses or £20,000 for private individuals. Ironically, part of this tiny off-roader’s charm comes from its simple construct. Unlike what you’d get on an optioned SZ5, the Jimny does not come with LEDs. It has a set of steel wheels instead of alloys. It also comes with regular uncolored door mirrors and handles all around. The new commercial Jimny has a functional design.
The interior, just like the exterior, is practical and resembles the SZ4. The materials used are a little bit cheap and scratchy. The glove box, cup holders, door bins, and trays are also not user-friendly. While it comes with a lot of storage room at the back, it can’t carry any rear passengers.
Under the hood, the off-roader comes with a 1.5-liter engine mated to a five-speed manual making 101 hp on a rear-wheel-drive setup (for normal driving). It has a switchable four-wheel-drive system with a low-range mode for proper off-roading. Apart from its off-roading capabilities, the Jimny is very pleasant to drive in the city. It’s short and narrow, making it perfect for navigating through traffic.
Based on Watson’s driving experience, the tiny 4x4 is nice to control and is reasonably accurate at low speeds. It has a good turning circle, and the gear shifts are notchy and precise, making it very easy to drive around. However, due to the ladder frame chassis, there’s a little bit of shimmy going over bumps.
The Jimny struggles on the highway having only five gears and a tiny engine, and the lack of insulation in the cabin doesn’t make for a fun experience during high revs.
What about off-roading? Well, in low-range four-wheel-drive mode, the commercial Jimny is a different animal and quite capable. It will channel through slippery steps, rock walks, and axle twisters. It’s super agile in the wild for its diminutive body.
So, what was Watson's final verdict? Well, he feels most people should avoid this Jimny since it’s terrible on-road, offers little creature comforts, and is a little pricy.
