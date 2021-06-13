Liberty Walk’s Suzuki Jimny Is a Tiny Truck With a Mercedes G-Wagen Attitude

4 Slammed Suzuki Jimny Rendering Looks too Glamorous to Be a Rat Rod

Thanks to its boxy styling, the new generation Suzuki Jimny can easily be turned into a Mercedes-Benz G-Class lookalike. Several tuners have already done it, including Liberty Walk , who has put the spotlight on the tiny truck yet again, this time with a different conversion. 14 photos



With the tuner’s regular bonnet, the price drops to $5,778, and without the hood and front roof attachment, it costs $3,726. For the front bumper, grille, and wide fenders, interested parties are looking at $3,186.



This tuned Jimny is also equipped with custom lighting up front, side exhaust pipes to better



While the Japanese tuner’s projects are overkill, more often than not, we have to say that this modded Jimny looks cute. And it would have become even hotter with a punchy engine under the hood, instead of the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder unit powering the global version of the small 4x4.



The mill develops a very modest 101 horsepower and 95 pound-feet (130 Nm) of torque, and the only transmission options include a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.



On a different note, Suzuki is working to expand the Jimny family with a new body style. Prototypes of a model with a



