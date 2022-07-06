2023 Suzuki Jimny Long Spied Fully Camouflaged, Seven Seats Rumored

Sold under a plethora of nameplates, the Jimny dates back to 1970 and the Hope Motor Company’s HopeStar ON360. Redesigned from the ground up in 2018, the Jimny is currently offered in JDM and global specs.
Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, customers are presented with a three-pot turbo base engine. The global specification, also known as the Sierra, levels up to a four-cylinder mill of the naturally-aspirated variety. Available with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, the Jimny soldiers on in the European Union as a light commercial vehicle with seating for two.
Suzuki preferred to yank out the rear seats rather than introduce a more fuel-efficient powerplant. Be that as it may, Suzuki looks forward to adding more seats for the 2023 model year. Presumably dubbed Jimny Long, the long-wheelbase prototype in the photo gallery is gifted with an automatic box.
Spied testing alongside the regular-wheelbase global specification, the Jimny Long features extremely familiar wheels, bumpers, door mirrors, headlights, and taillights. Pictured on Bridgestone rubber boots, the Jimny Long is expected to be offered with five- and seven-seat interior layouts.
Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that something is on the horizon, but no in-depth information has been shared thus far. Earlier leaks suggest an overall length of 3,850 millimeters (151.6 inches), which is 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) more than the three-door. The wheelbase reportedly measures 2,550 mm (100.4 in) compared to the three-door’s 2,250 mm (88.6 in).
Expected to premiere in late 2022, the Jimny Long is rumored with a more powerful and more frugal powerplant. Hearsay suggests the 1.4-liter turbo mild-hybrid lump of the Swift Sport, albeit modified for this application.
Together with the belt-driven starter generation, the 48-volt mild hybrid packs 127 horsepower (129 ps) and 173 pound-feet (235 Nm) of torque. By comparison, the naturally-aspirated 1.5L engine in the Jimny currently develops 100 horsepower (102 ps) and 95 pound-feet (130 Nm).
