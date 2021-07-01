1 Doug DeMuro Reviews Suzuki Jimny from Mexico, Gets Really Excited Over Tiny SUV

Suzuki Unveils Practical Jimny LCV Two-Seater Off-Roader With Extra Cargo Room

UK customers have been expecting Suzuki to launch a more practical version of the Jimny since late last year. The initial announcement had them scrapping the Jimny’s rear seats in favor of a larger load area worthy of a light commercial vehicle. 7 photos



The Jimny LCV’s party trick is, of course, the extra cargo space, courtesy of the rear seat delete. This small crossover now features 30.47 cu ft (863 liters) worth of cargo room to go with a flat floor and a safety partition. According to Suzuki, that’s 1.16 extra cu ft (33 liters) compared to the passenger vehicle model when its rear seats are folded down.



Meanwhile, standard features include air conditioning, the ALLGRIP PRO selectable 4WD system with low transfer gear, DAB radio, Dual Sensor Brake Support, 15-inch Black steel wheels, and the cruise control system with speed limiter.



In terms of safety, the



As for performance, you only get a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with 100 hp (102 PS) and 95 lb-ft (130 Nm) of torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The top speed is rated at 90 mph (145 kph), which seems low, but then again, this isn't exactly a long-distance Autobahn cruiser.

