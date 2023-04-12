Portal Axles Turn the Suzuki Jimny Into the Ultimate Mountain Goat

In an industry dominated by crossovers, the latest-gen Suzuki Jimny is a proper SUV. Don’t let the pint-size trick you, because this is a proper off-roader, with a ladder frame chassis, and low-range transfer case.
No modern-day Jimny needs that many mods in order to venture farther off the beaten path than other popular high-riders. In fact, you’ll be good with just a set of fat tires wrapped around the stock wheels. There are, however, many other aftermarket bits and pieces for it that will turn it into an even more serious off-roader.
Delta4x4, for instance, has plenty of goodies on its shelves for it. But why mention this particular company? For the simple fact that they are also offering portal axles for the Japanese automaker’s 4x4. This mod further enhances its ability to tackle some arduous tracks, and it pretty much places it in the same zone as the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4². Due to its small footprint, it can also drive around or between more obstacles once the comfort of the asphalt ends.
In a recent social media post, the tuner states that thanks to the portal axles, the Suzuki Jimny sports an additional 12 cm (4.7 in) of ground clearance. The space between the wheel arches and the tires has increased by 5 cm (2 in), and that’s with the more serious rubber on its feet. The 8.5x18-inch wheels were shod in 265/60 tires that further improve grip on slippery and/or sticky surfaces. And if it gets stuck, then all the driver has to do is use the winch mounted up front. This apparently has a three-ton (6,614-pound) capacity, so no matter how much cargo it hauls, it will still be able to free itself quite easily.
Speaking of the cargo, you may have noticed the roof rack that can be used to store all kinds of gear. And this is not where they drew the line, because the pictured Suzuki Jimny also features much wider fender flares. A snorkel was also installed to improve the wading depth, and there are a few other things that further contribute to its mountain goat-y nature.
Doing a little online digging, we found out that if you want a fully-optioned Suzuki Jimny from Delta 4x4 in your life, then you are looking at roughly €65,000 or $70,710 at today’s exchange rates. The upgrades have TUV homologation for Germany and Switzerland. Meanwhile, we will remind you that a brand-new Jimny kicks off at €26,990 (equal to $29,360) in Germany. The Jimny, just like every other brand-new vehicle made by Suzuki for that matter, isn’t available in the United States, as the auto marque withdrew from our market early last decade, leaving a void that has yet to be fully filled.
