New Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² Saddles Up for Bumpy Rides in Brabus' Stable

Known for usually bringing out the beast in all sorts of three-pointed star-badged vehicles, and not only, Brabus has now added the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² to its catalog of tuned machines.
The hairy-chested off-roader sports a few visual updates on the outside, some revisions made to the cockpit, and can be ordered with one of the two power boosts available that elevate the driving feel at a hard push of the loud pedal.
Design-wise, the G 63 4x4² has received a few carbon fiber updates. These include the power dome for the hood, new grille, wind deflector with integrated LED lights, rear wing, and fender flares. For the wheels, the tuner went for the 22-inch forged set, with a black finish, which spin around the red brake calipers on the pictured car. The alloys were shod in rather fat tires that shouldn’t affect the comfort on rough surfaces.
Several special logos and emblems decorate the white body of this G-Wagen, which can wake up the entire neighborhood at the push of a button combined with throttle abuse thanks to the Brabus valve-controlled sports exhaust system. There is a ‘coming home’ mode too, so that those living nearby won’t hate you every time you drive by.
Brabus’ sports exhaust system, combined with other upgrades, allow the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to produce much more power than stock. In fact, there are two performance boosts available, which unlock 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 800 ps (789 hp/589 kW). The B40-700 brings 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque, and the B40S-800, 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), representing a healthy boost over the stock thrust rated at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
The unmolested G 63 4x4² has identical output and torque to the normal G 63, with the former standing at 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW). Don’t ask how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph), because it is obviously much slower than the non-4x4², which can do it in a little over 4.5 seconds, maxing out at up to 220 kph (137 mph). Brabus hasn’t said how quick their tuned proposals are, but we are probably looking at sub-4 seconds or so.
When it comes to the interior, they have a wide variety of proposals, including new door sills that can be backlit, pedals, paddle shifters attached to the steering wheel, and door pins. Moreover, the tuner can dress the G 63 4x4² in a variety of fine leather and Alcantara upholstery, with contrast stitching, finished in all sorts of colors. Their logo can be seen on the seats, and other parts of the interior, and on request, they can fit it with two individual seats at the rear, separated by a console. For the pricing part of the conversion, interested parties will have to reach out to Brabus directly.
Design-wise, the G 63 4x4² has received a few carbon fiber updates. These include the power dome for the hood, new grille, wind deflector with integrated LED lights, rear wing, and fender flares. For the wheels, the tuner went for the 22-inch forged set, with a black finish, which spin around the red brake calipers on the pictured car. The alloys were shod in rather fat tires that shouldn’t affect the comfort on rough surfaces.
Several special logos and emblems decorate the white body of this G-Wagen, which can wake up the entire neighborhood at the push of a button combined with throttle abuse thanks to the Brabus valve-controlled sports exhaust system. There is a ‘coming home’ mode too, so that those living nearby won’t hate you every time you drive by.
Brabus’ sports exhaust system, combined with other upgrades, allow the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to produce much more power than stock. In fact, there are two performance boosts available, which unlock 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 800 ps (789 hp/589 kW). The B40-700 brings 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque, and the B40S-800, 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), representing a healthy boost over the stock thrust rated at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
The unmolested G 63 4x4² has identical output and torque to the normal G 63, with the former standing at 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW). Don’t ask how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph), because it is obviously much slower than the non-4x4², which can do it in a little over 4.5 seconds, maxing out at up to 220 kph (137 mph). Brabus hasn’t said how quick their tuned proposals are, but we are probably looking at sub-4 seconds or so.
When it comes to the interior, they have a wide variety of proposals, including new door sills that can be backlit, pedals, paddle shifters attached to the steering wheel, and door pins. Moreover, the tuner can dress the G 63 4x4² in a variety of fine leather and Alcantara upholstery, with contrast stitching, finished in all sorts of colors. Their logo can be seen on the seats, and other parts of the interior, and on request, they can fit it with two individual seats at the rear, separated by a console. For the pricing part of the conversion, interested parties will have to reach out to Brabus directly.