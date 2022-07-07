Suzuki Jimny Takes On a Hummer H2 on an Uphill Dirt Drag Race, Humiliation Follows

Everyone loves to see a small contender take a big rival. It's the same reason 'David and Goliath' story makes such a motivational piece. But when it comes to cars, most times, biggger means stronger or faster. Mat Watson of Carwow put the mighty Hummer against the petite Suzuki Jimny on an ultimate Japan versus America off-road battle.
Matching up sports cars is easy. The first one at the finish line is the winner. But things get a little complicated when it comes to off-road battles (dirt bikes and rally aside). Watson compared the two off-roaders in a series of off-road challenges to determine the best between the Suzuki Jimny and the H2 Hummer.
It's not the first time Watson has put the Jimny on an off-road challenge. Earlier in the year, he put it against the Lada Niva and Dacia Duster on an uphill drag race. It unexpectedly humiliated the pair on the test and garnered the most points through the series of challenges.
But the H2 Hummer is nothing like the Lada Niva or the Dacia Duster. It packs a gas-guzzling naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 making 393 hp (398 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. That's more than three times the horsepower produced by the tiny winey 1.5-liter naturally aspirated Suzuki Jimny stroker (101 hp/102 ps). The H2 also weighs about three times more than the Jimny (1,100kg/1.1t) at 3,000 kg(3t).
"The vehicle which wins a challenge gets two points. The one that comes last gets one point, and if a vehicle fails or gets disqualified from a challenge, it'll get no points," Watson said.
The Hummer has the advantage of off-road tires and tons of power, while the Jimny has the advantage of being significantly lighter than its competitor.
The first challenge was an uphill drag race. The Suzuki Jimny took a massive lead even after spinning a bit on take-off. It was first at the top completely humiliating the Hummer H2.
The Suzuki Jimny might have won that race, but not the competition. Watson took the pair through five more challenges to determine the winner. We'll let you catch the action in the video below.
