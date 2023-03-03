2023 Suzuki Jimny Gets Retro-Inspired Heritage Edition Down Under, Costs AUD 33,490

Suzuki had a bit of trouble with the current-generation Jimny in Europe, where it was temporarily discontinued the small 4x4 due to emission regulations. The lovable Jimny returned to the lineup as a light commercial vehicle, and given time, it will get a lot greener as well.
Not even a month after taking the veils off a five-door variant at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Japanese automaker published its growth strategy for fiscal year 2030, which includes multiple all-electric vehicles. An electric Jimny is currently in development, although only time will tell when it’s going to launch. A total of five new EV models will start arriving in the European Union from FY2024 onward.
Elsewhere in the world, Suzuki rolled out a special edition of the Jimny so retro that you dad might call it hip. Exclusive to the Australian market, the Heritage edition will number 300 examples of the breed. Pricing starts at 33,490 kangaroo bucks excluding on-road costs, as in 22,680 freedom eagles at current exchange rates.
1,500 dollars more expensive than the GLX trim level on which it’s based, this funky-looking machine stands out with the help of heritage decals on the bodysides and rear door, front and rear mud flaps in red, a heritage cargo tray for the puny cargo area, and a limited build badge. Suzuki also mentions an “Exclusive Heritage Pack,” although said package contents haven’t been detailed.
Pictured in left-hand drive despite Australia driving on the left and Suzuki being a Japanese company, the Jimny Heritage is available in four exterior colors. The list kicks off with the pictured White finish. The remainder comprises Bluish Black Pearl, Medium Grey, and Jungle Green, although White is the finish to opt for IMHO.
The first vehicles are due to arrive at dealers nationwide in April 2023. It’s exclusively offered with a manual transmission, a five-speed unit despite six forward ratios being the industry standard for quite a few years now. The optional four-speed automatic, which is yet another dinosaur of a transmission by current standards, sadly isn’t available in Australia at the moment of reporting.
The three-door Jimny for the Australian market is manufactured in Japan, where a kei-class variant is available with a 658-cc turbo inline-three powerplant. The global variant, referred to as Jimny Sierra, relies on a naturally-aspirated four with a displacement of 1.5 liters. It produces a paltry 75 kW and 130 Nm in the Oz, meaning 101 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque.
Similarly priced to the GLX auto that’s not currently available to order, the Heritage is rocking 15-inch alloys, a full-size spare wheel, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, LED projector-style headlights, a rearview camera, satellite navigation, two speakers, automatic climate control, leather on the steering wheel, six airbags, AEB, and fabric upholstery on the seats. As with every other Jimny in production today, the front disc brakes are joined by good ol’ drum brakes out back.
