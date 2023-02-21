The Suzuki You (Probably) Forgot Existed Gets Updated for 2023

Remember the Suzuki Swace? The rebadged Toyota Corolla Touring Sports model has undergone some revisions for the new model year, sporting minor updates in the design department, and a much-deserved power boost.
Being 18 ps (18 hp/13 kW) punchier, the 1.8-liter engine is now rated at 140 ps (138 hp/103 kW). The electric motor’s output has been increased from 53 to 70 kW (72-95 ps/71-94 hp), and the Japanese company states that the torque has gone up by 22 to 185 Nm (16-136 lb-ft). Due to the extra oomph, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration has dropped from 11.1 to 9.4 seconds, and the top speed is still rated at 180 kph (112 mph), as Suzuki states.
Several driving modes are available at the push of a button, adjusting various parameters of the drivetrain. The Normal is suitable for everyday driving, providing an optimal balance between comfort, stability, and fuel consumption. The Eco improves fuel economy via minimal A/C use, and gradual acceleration response and the Sport does the opposite. There is also an EV mode, which allows the Swace to be driven with zero emissions over short distances.
You don’t even have to blink to miss the changes, because unless you have a Suzuki Swace at home, and you’re very familiar with the design, chances are you will not be able to tell the refreshed one apart from its predecessor. The LED graphics in the headlamps are new, and there is different chrome trim on the diffuser out back. Customers can order it in one of the seven colors available, with the palette including the Oxide Bronze Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic, Super White, Precious Silver, Platinum White Pearlescent, Black Mica, and Dark Blue Mica.
On the inside, Suzuki fitted the 2023 Swace with an updated 8-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, as well as Bluetooth, and digital radio. All versions get a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and the wireless charging pad is standard on the Ultra. This is a new trim level, and it features bi-LED projector headlights, front and rear parking sensors, safe exit assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and ambient lighting. Sitting under the Ultra, the Motion is also new, and it now sports dual-zone climate control, reversing camera, USB-C port, dynamic radar cruise control, emergency driving stop system, and LED taillights.
Suzuki is already accepting orders for the 2023 Swace in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, where they are asking at least £28,999 (equal to $34,894) for the Motion, and £30,799 ($37,060) for the Ultra. The automaker plans to sell 2,000 units of the compact station wagon annually in this market.
