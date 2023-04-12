Virtual Mid-Size Ram Fails to Convince Anyone, Even Across the ICE Establishment

Right now, the American EV pickup truck sector is heating up as more automakers try to apply peer pressure on the faltering GMC Hummer EV, the adventurous Rivian R1T new kid on the zero emissions block, and the famous yet more and more expensive Ford F-150 Lightning.
Although they were off to a great start last year, during their first full year in the retail market, every carmaker has its problems. The GMC Hummer EV, for example, sold just two (yes, you read that right!) units during the first three months of 2023, and General Motors only took second EV place on the back of continued Bolt EV and EUV popularity – which is due mainly to their low pricing, rather than anything else.
Rivian is still too stubborn to separate the R1S deliveries from the R1T sales, but it is our understanding that it managed to surpass the Ford F-150 Lightning, which had a rough start this year with a production halt caused by a pesky battery pack fire and a subsequent recall for just 18 units that were potentially affected. Anyway, things are certainly going to heat up (no pun intended) when GM finally releases into the wild the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV with up to 754 hp if they manage to ramp up Ultium production, that is.
And Ram Trucks is also trying hard to apply as much pressure as possible with the official introduction of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, which boasts some glorious specifications, including a massive 500-mile (805 km) range when using the behemoth 229-kWh battery pack option. Next up, of course, perhaps sometime during this decade, we will also see the first Tesla Cybertrucks reaching their eager customers – and if the latter still want them or have not become too old to remember they placed a reservation, that is.
But here is the catch. Apparently, Ram is not only thinking about the full-size 1500 REV these days but also about a potential introduction of a zero-emissions mid-size pickup truck to battle the upcoming hybrid 2024 Toyota Tacoma and the lot, according to the rumor mill. However, what if an ICE version comes out first? At least in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, that is highly probable, according to author Kleber Silva.
The Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining the mid-tier Ram pickup and took some extremely odd decisions along the digital way. So, the visual elements taken from the brand's latest releases, the 1500 TRX and 1500 REV, are highly logical. But what is up with the base outline of the ailing Honda Ridgeline, which is actually a unibody pickup truck? And what is up with the premise that, if real, this mid-size Ram hydra would battle with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz when the latter are compact unibody affairs?
Frankly, this sure is not one of this author's best or brightest CGI ideas. This is odd, especially considering other digital projects that are way more enticing – hey, even the dream of a crossover SUV based on the fresh Volkswagen ID. 2all concept makes a lot more sense, which is why we also embedded it second below.
Rivian is still too stubborn to separate the R1S deliveries from the R1T sales, but it is our understanding that it managed to surpass the Ford F-150 Lightning, which had a rough start this year with a production halt caused by a pesky battery pack fire and a subsequent recall for just 18 units that were potentially affected. Anyway, things are certainly going to heat up (no pun intended) when GM finally releases into the wild the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and 2024 GMC Sierra EV with up to 754 hp if they manage to ramp up Ultium production, that is.
And Ram Trucks is also trying hard to apply as much pressure as possible with the official introduction of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, which boasts some glorious specifications, including a massive 500-mile (805 km) range when using the behemoth 229-kWh battery pack option. Next up, of course, perhaps sometime during this decade, we will also see the first Tesla Cybertrucks reaching their eager customers – and if the latter still want them or have not become too old to remember they placed a reservation, that is.
But here is the catch. Apparently, Ram is not only thinking about the full-size 1500 REV these days but also about a potential introduction of a zero-emissions mid-size pickup truck to battle the upcoming hybrid 2024 Toyota Tacoma and the lot, according to the rumor mill. However, what if an ICE version comes out first? At least in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, that is highly probable, according to author Kleber Silva.
The Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining the mid-tier Ram pickup and took some extremely odd decisions along the digital way. So, the visual elements taken from the brand's latest releases, the 1500 TRX and 1500 REV, are highly logical. But what is up with the base outline of the ailing Honda Ridgeline, which is actually a unibody pickup truck? And what is up with the premise that, if real, this mid-size Ram hydra would battle with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz when the latter are compact unibody affairs?
Frankly, this sure is not one of this author's best or brightest CGI ideas. This is odd, especially considering other digital projects that are way more enticing – hey, even the dream of a crossover SUV based on the fresh Volkswagen ID. 2all concept makes a lot more sense, which is why we also embedded it second below.