Buick Electra E4 Coming To Rival the Tesla Model Y With Pretty Looks

We have good and bad news surrounding Buick's upcoming electric crossover, which will be known as the Electra E4. The good news is that it was just spied testing in prototype form in the United States, and the bad news is that they won't sell it in our market. It will be a China-only product, unlike the Electra E5, which will cross the Pacific Ocean with the destination set for North America.
Remember that pretty concept, dubbed the Electra-X, that Buick unveiled last summer? It offered a glimpse into the design of the Electra E4. And judging by a few images of the car that made their way to the web courtesy of China's Ministry of Technology a few months ago, the production model will look very similar to the study.
Although featuring a different pattern, the grille will be just as prominent on the Electra E4. The headlamps will be less angular, and the black cladding around the wheel arches will be dropped. Out back, it will get a similar lighting signature and a more toned-down bumper. A pair of spoilers still decorate the tailgate that otherwise hosts the company's corporate logo in the middle. The door handles still have a flush design, and the wheels were smaller than the ones of the concept on the leaked copy. Moreover, instead of cameras, it will have traditional side mirrors.
Chinese outlets report that the Buick Electra E4 measures 4,818 mm (189.7 in) from bumper to bumper. They also state that it is 1,912 mm (75.3 in) wide and 1,580 mm (62.2 in) tall, which makes it slightly longer but narrower and lower than the Tesla Model Y. Instead of four individual seats like the Electra-X Concept, the production model will have a rear bench that will be able to accommodate three passengers. The interior will eventually open up to the camera, and when it does, it is expected to reveal the same curved OLED display, with a 30-inch diagonal, as the one used on the more practical Electra E5.
Buick has confirmed that the Electra E4 will be built on General Motors' Ultium platform. The most basic version of the upcoming electric crossover coupe is expected to launch with a single electric motor, generating a little over 240 horsepower. All-wheel drive versions with dual electric motors will be part of the offering. Details surrounding the battery capacity and range will be announced in due course. That could happen in the second half of the year, when the model is believed to premiere, before making its way to dealers in the People's Republic, gunning for the likes of the Tesla Model Y and other similarly-sized electric crossovers with two rows of seats.
Although featuring a different pattern, the grille will be just as prominent on the Electra E4. The headlamps will be less angular, and the black cladding around the wheel arches will be dropped. Out back, it will get a similar lighting signature and a more toned-down bumper. A pair of spoilers still decorate the tailgate that otherwise hosts the company's corporate logo in the middle. The door handles still have a flush design, and the wheels were smaller than the ones of the concept on the leaked copy. Moreover, instead of cameras, it will have traditional side mirrors.
Chinese outlets report that the Buick Electra E4 measures 4,818 mm (189.7 in) from bumper to bumper. They also state that it is 1,912 mm (75.3 in) wide and 1,580 mm (62.2 in) tall, which makes it slightly longer but narrower and lower than the Tesla Model Y. Instead of four individual seats like the Electra-X Concept, the production model will have a rear bench that will be able to accommodate three passengers. The interior will eventually open up to the camera, and when it does, it is expected to reveal the same curved OLED display, with a 30-inch diagonal, as the one used on the more practical Electra E5.
Buick has confirmed that the Electra E4 will be built on General Motors' Ultium platform. The most basic version of the upcoming electric crossover coupe is expected to launch with a single electric motor, generating a little over 240 horsepower. All-wheel drive versions with dual electric motors will be part of the offering. Details surrounding the battery capacity and range will be announced in due course. That could happen in the second half of the year, when the model is believed to premiere, before making its way to dealers in the People's Republic, gunning for the likes of the Tesla Model Y and other similarly-sized electric crossovers with two rows of seats.