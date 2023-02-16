2024 Buick Encore GX Facelift Adds Avenir Trim Level, 19-in Virtual Cockpit System

Introduced at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show for the 2020 model year, the Buick Encore GX slots between the smaller Encore and larger Envision. A popular crossover in the luxury subcompact segment, the Encore GX has entered the 2024 model year with many improvements.
First and foremost, the Avenir trim level represents the highest level of luxury in Buick’s vernacular. The Detroit-based automaker decided to add the Avenir to the Encore GX’s range because this grade accounts for a quarter of Enclave and Envision sales in the U.S. of A.
Avenir also stands for unique design motifs. The front grille, clear lens of the LED taillights, 19-inch wheels, chrome-garnished front and rear bumpers, and black carbon metallic-finished bodyside moldings help the Encore GX Avenir stand out from its lesser siblings.
Stepping into the luxed-up crossover, you will notice a two-color interior theme (Whisper Beige and Jet Black), leather upholstery on the seats, 10-way power adjustments for the driver seat and 8 ways for the front passenger seat, embroidered headrests, branded sills, a heated steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Something that’s not as easy to notice is the air ionizer. A system that shoots negative ions into the air, thus making harmful particles stick to surfaces in the cabin (think seats or carpets), the air ionizer doesn’t actually remove those harmful particles from the air.
The 2024 model year Buick Encore GX is also available in a reimagined Sport Touring trim level, which – you’ve guessed it! – emphasizes sporty looks to the detriment of luxury features. Slotted between the range-topping Avenir and entry-level Preferred, the Sport Touring rocks high-gloss black on the front and rear bumpers.
The optional Black Roof Package adds to the visual drama. Priced at $26,895 for the Preferred FWD, $28,095 for the Sport Touring FWD, and $33,195 for the Avenir FWD, the redesigned Encore GX takes inspiration from the Wildcat EV concept for its more dynamic front fascia and wing-like LED headlights.
Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the United States this spring, the facelifted crossover offers no fewer than 19 inches of Virtual Cockpit System. That is Buick’s way of saying 19 inches under one sheet of glass, split between an 11-inch touchscreen and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Both screens are angled toward the driver. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but wireless phone charging is optional.
Even though it’s a superior machine compared to the pre-facelift Encore GX, the facelift is anything but exciting in terms of mechanicals. Three-cylinder turbos with displacements of 1.2 and 1.3 liters will have to make do, engines that are – dare I say it – too boring by most people’s standards. AWD is exclusive to the 1.3-liter turbo. When specified with FWD, the Encore GX comes with a continuously variable transmission. Only the 1.3T AWD features a torque-converter nine-speed auto.
