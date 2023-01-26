Snoop Dogg Introduces His Latest Car, a 1970 Buick Skylark With a Flashy Wrap

Rapper Snoop Dogg is a big car fan, with a preference for vintage ones. And he has just introduced everyone to his new classic, a 1970 Buick Skylark that he acquired via a DM on Instagram.
Nowadays, most of us spend all our time on social media. Whether we're keeping up with our friends and family, updating everyone on our latest vacation, checking out the news, or taking inspiration for work, we're always there. Social media platforms prove to be great for business, too. And Snoop Dogg is certainly keeping up with the times. Because, as it turns out, the rapper acquired his latest vintage car via a DM on Instagram.
The new whip is a 1970 Buick Skylark convertible, and he noticed it on car customizer Spokes-N-Vogues’ Instagram account. And so, he decided he wanted it.
Initially, the classic came with a candy-green exterior, but it wasn't exactly what the "Drop It Like It's Hot" musician had in mind. The 1970 Buick Skylark wouldn't be the first vintage in his collection, so the rapper knew exactly what he wanted: a head-turning wrap. He went for a chrome vinyl wrap from HEXIS America. The model he chose reportedly comes in a shade called "tangerine orange chrome,” and the wrap’s official name is HEXIS Super Chrome Orange, now paired with a black soft top. The car also received multi-spoke gold aftermarket wheels.
Other modifications included a protective ceramic coat from Gtechniq and an updated cabin with brown leather upholstery. And, if you know Snoop Dogg, there will be some customization involved, too. If he used the trunk of his ‘68 Mercury to have a painting of the Lakers with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, this one comes with some mods inside the trunk lid, too. But it's a nod towards his own album, the 1998 "Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told," written in neon letters. The front end also gives a hint at the car’s new owner, because the grille has Snoop’s name on it, and his record label, Death Row Records' logo, placed instead of the Buick badge.
This Skylark is part of the model's second generation, which Buick introduced in 1968, using a shorter wheelbase for the two-door models and a longer one for the four-door models. The one Snoop owns is a two-door convertible. In 1970, the entry-level engine was the 250-cc (4.1-liter) inline-six, with optional V8s. Snoop's Skylark seems to be the 350-cc one (5.7-liter), rated at 315 horsepower.
The vehicle seems to have been finished early this year, but Snoop has just decided to share it with the world on his Instagram account on Wednesday, January 25.
His collection of vintage cars includes a 1958 Lincoln Continental Mark III with a custom Bentley interior, a 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, and a series of customized Cadillacs, including a 1967 DeVille, a 1968 Coupe DeVille, and a 1974 Snoop DeVille Lowrider.
This isn't the first time Snoop has purchased a car from a dealership called Spokes & Vogues, though. Although seemingly different companies, the rapper took his 1968 Mercury Cougar to the Los Angeles, California-based auto shop back in 2021 for an upgrade.
This time, the car he noticed at Spokes-N-Vogues was located in Gulfport, Mississippi, but the shop itself is in Huntsville, Alabama. Snoops’ DM said something like, “I want to buy it, but I want your flavor on it," recalls Spokes-N-Vogues’ “Big Lee” Adams. He later sent his own phone number so they could work out the details, Adams revealed to Aldotcomnews. And now, he couldn’t be happier with the result, calling it a "great work."
