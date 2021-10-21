Snoop Dogg Turns 50, Gets ‘68 Mercury Cougar Update with Kobe Bryant Tribute

Snoop Dogg just turned 50 and does he know how to celebrate. The rapper, producer, actor, and businessman ticked a lot of things from his bucket list, including getting a “remix” on his convertible 1968 Mercury Cougar.
Called “Mustang in a Tuxedo,” the muscle car has a longer wheelbase, from 108 to 111.2 inches, but in contrast to the Mustang, it came with a V8 base engine, not a six-cylinder unit.
A car aficionado, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shows a surprising choice – a Mercury Cougar. Owning several Chevrolet/ GM vehicles over the years, the rapper doesn’t care about the corporate rivalry between the two, and also owns a car with the Blue Oval on it.
Auto Shop Unique Sounds shared that Snoop contacted them via FaceTime, asking them to “get music installed in his 68 Cougar.” The Instagram account also showed a picture of the original state of his car, attached below. The post reveals that when they “received the car it was a few issues I noticed that prevented me from doing the install so when I brought it to his attention he said “ f**k it nephew lets remix the whole car” I said ok let’s do it I got a painter @wetxamples, I got a interior guy @browniesupholstery_510 and me and @bbumble510 got the rest.”
Once the job was underway, the rapper wanted “some airbrush work done on the trunk.” The page also added that they worked with @superiorwirewheelco for the wheels with “custom engraving on the hub and the knock offs.” The vehicle also includes custom white seats, with Snoop's name embroidered on the headrests.
Calling it a “C-day gift” (which is slang for the birthday of a person who was brought into the world via cesarean section), he shared several videos of himself next to it. He also jammed to some nice tunes and it looked like his initial objective was met, and more.
The trunk also includes a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Snoop has a picture of himself and the rest of the Lakers team celebrating a victory, with Bryant taking most of the right space as he celebrated the win.
Snoop seemed to feel right at home with his updated ride and looked quite proud of it. We can only hope he'll be more careful when driving this one, so he wouldn't crash it in the rain like he did with his Bel Air.
A car aficionado, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shows a surprising choice – a Mercury Cougar. Owning several Chevrolet/ GM vehicles over the years, the rapper doesn’t care about the corporate rivalry between the two, and also owns a car with the Blue Oval on it.
Auto Shop Unique Sounds shared that Snoop contacted them via FaceTime, asking them to “get music installed in his 68 Cougar.” The Instagram account also showed a picture of the original state of his car, attached below. The post reveals that when they “received the car it was a few issues I noticed that prevented me from doing the install so when I brought it to his attention he said “ f**k it nephew lets remix the whole car” I said ok let’s do it I got a painter @wetxamples, I got a interior guy @browniesupholstery_510 and me and @bbumble510 got the rest.”
Once the job was underway, the rapper wanted “some airbrush work done on the trunk.” The page also added that they worked with @superiorwirewheelco for the wheels with “custom engraving on the hub and the knock offs.” The vehicle also includes custom white seats, with Snoop's name embroidered on the headrests.
Calling it a “C-day gift” (which is slang for the birthday of a person who was brought into the world via cesarean section), he shared several videos of himself next to it. He also jammed to some nice tunes and it looked like his initial objective was met, and more.
The trunk also includes a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Snoop has a picture of himself and the rest of the Lakers team celebrating a victory, with Bryant taking most of the right space as he celebrated the win.
Snoop seemed to feel right at home with his updated ride and looked quite proud of it. We can only hope he'll be more careful when driving this one, so he wouldn't crash it in the rain like he did with his Bel Air.