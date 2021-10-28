Here’s the Full Tour of Snoop Dogg’s Stunning Ride, a ‘68 Mercury Cougar

4 Snoop Dogg Flaunts “Mint Condition” Bel Air After Putting His Monte Carlo Up for Sale

For his 50th birthday, Snoop Dogg celebrated in style and revealed a new upgrade to his vintage car, a ‘68 Mercury Cougar. Now you get a chance to take a full tour of the classic convertible, including the engine, wheels, interior, and trunk. 12 photos



Initially, he wanted an update of the sound system, but



Now Instagram account Spokes and Vogues gave us a full tour of Snoop’s stunning ride. The video shows some details we didn't see before, like the engine, the trunk, and the interior. We got a look at the gold-rimmed wheels, though, and noticed they perfectly match the golden paint of the vehicle. Initially, the '68 Cougar was a mint color (but less glossy than Snoop’s Bel Air). The two-tone body for the 1968 model was specific to the



The 1968 models came with a 4.9-liter V8 engine as standard, putting out 210 horsepower. There was an option of three other V8 units, ranging from 4.9 to 7.0-liter, delivering between 230 and 335 horsepower, but there’s no information on the figures for Snoop’s car, or if he gave the engine an upgrade as well.



Snoop’s ride features his name just about everywhere, including the sound system, the vintage sound mixer placed between the front seats, and it is also embroidered in the white leather seats with blue outlines.



One could see Snoop taking the car out of a spin, top down, bobbing his head to reggae music. It is obvious that the unique model captures Snoop Dogg's personality perfectly.







