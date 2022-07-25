Khaby Lame Meets Snoop Dogg, Checks Out His Garage Filled With Classics

Khaby Lame’s recent post on social media shows that the TikTok star met and hung out with Snoop Dogg, and it all happened at the rapper’s home, posing next to Snoop’s classics.
Khaby Lame grew to fame on social media without saying a word. The Senegalese social media personality, who is based in Italy, posted short videos of “life hacks” that actually complicated things, with an easier way to do it. Now, he’s TikTok’s most followed person, with 147 million followers.
In a new series of videos, one of the stars was none other than rapper Snoop Dogg. Called “Auditions part 4: Producer vs Rapper (Uncle and Nephew),” shows Khaby working as a producer, with Snoop suddenly starting to rap in the microphone.
Their short collaboration also meant that Khaby Lame got to visit Snoop Dogg’s house and his garage where he keeps his precious classic cars. Lame and Snoop posed next to Snoop’s custom 1968 Mercury Cougar.
The ride was a birthday treat to himself for his 50th birthday and it has lots of nods to Snoop’s favorite things, including a mural of the Lakers, including a tribute for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, designed by Airballin.
The classic comes with gold-rimmed wheels, which perfectly complement the two-tone mustard yellow and blue paint. Before Snoop started working on it, it was a mint color, but this one is more on-brand for Snoop. As mentioned, it has several nods to the rapper, including his name embroidered in the white leather seats with blue outlines, written on the sound system or on the vintage sound mixer placed between the front seats.
In the picture, you can also see Snoop’s mint 1958 Lincoln Continental, and another classic on the right that’s not visible enough to identify.
Snoop isn’t the only celebrity to feature on Khaby Lame's videos, who has received plenty of opportunities to work with high-profile names. Last year, he visited the Ferrari garage in Monza, Italy, and taught Carlos Sainz how to properly get into his racing car. Then, he did the same with Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
@khaby.lame Auditions part 4: Producer vs Rapper (Uncle and Nephew) ???? @Snoop Dogg #learnfromkhaby #learnontiktok @tiktok @tiktokcreators ? suono originale - Khabane lame