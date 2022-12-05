You Can Ride Like Snoop Dogg, His “P.I.M.P.” Cadillac DeVille Is Now Up for Sale

Snoop Dogg’s 1966 Cadillac DeVille that appeared in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” music video is up for sale and can now be yours for the right offer.
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a big fan of vintage cars, specially customized Cadillacs. In his collection, he has a 1967 Cadillac DeVille, a 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, and a 1974 Cadillac Snoop DeVille Lowrider, all custom.
And he also used to have a 1966 Cadillac DeVille. That car made an appearance in the 2004 music video for 50 Cent's remix song "P.I.M.P" featuring Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck. The same music video also featured a grey 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII.
The classic custom lowrider currently belongs to Christian Bonilla, who has quite an interesting story about it.
He told TMZ that the 1966 Cadillac DeVille was "virtually a family heirloom" and even got the "Top Interior" prize at the 2006 General Motors All-Car Showdown competition. The ultimate prize for Best Car went to Dwyane Wade's white 2006 Hummer H2 SUT, beating Ludacris' 1954 multi-colored green Chevrolet Bel Air, Jamie Kennedy's 2006 Chevrolet SSR, and Snoop's DeVille.
The custom classic, dubbed the “Snoop DeVille,” comes with real platinum pin-striping and had three chandeliers inside. It also has “Angel Dust” written on the trunk lid.
And, according to the current owner, Snoop blew the engine of the classic, and it was just taking up space in his garage. A friend of Christian's made the rapper an offer, and that's how he ended up with the car. He replaced the engine and gave the vehicle an audio upgrade, but other than that, it looks intact.
When it comes to the price, he doesn't have one set in stone just yet, as he's currently receiving offers. But rolling around like Snoop Dogg surely doesn't come cheap.
