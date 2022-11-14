NBA Star Dwyane Wade's McLaren MP4-12C Can Be Yours for $130,000

NBA star Dwyane Wade has been treating himself or has been treated to brand-new cars on various birthdays and his 30th one wasn’t any different. Then, he received a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, which is now selling for around $130k.
Dwyane Wade’s car collection is quite numerous, with both modern and classic cars. He doesn’t seem to have a favorite brand, owning from a Mercedes-Benz SL convertible and Ford Bronco to a Porsche 911 Cabriolet.
Now a car that used to belong to him, a 2012 McLaren MP4-12C that he received for his big 30th birthday, is up for sale. The NBA Hall of Famer enjoyed it for a while before putting it up on the market in 2014 for $800,000. Now, the new owner, who reportedly is a car collector according to TMZ, decided it was time to part ways with it.
The vehicle is up for sale for $132,900 on The Barn Miami and it has only 8,131 mi (13,086 km) on the clock. According to the description, the supercar, known as the WADE Edition, was "always well serviced and garage kept."
It's finished in a dark purple flake which makes it look nearly black and comes with a two-tone leather interior that resembles a basketball color. There are also custom badges indicating its celebrity ownership on both doors.
Launched in 2011, the MP4-12C was the first-ever production car McLaren wholly designed and built. It was also their first road car since the McLaren F1, which ended production in 1998. It packed a 3.8-liter V8 engine which gave two output versions, 591 horsepower (600 ps) if mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, or 617 horsepower (625 ps) if it came with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
This year, Dwyane Wade treated himself to a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for his 40th birthday and one year ago, he received the 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL from his wife, Gabrielle Union. When it comes to cars from the British sports car brand, Wade also owns a McLaren 570S.
