Stunning Buick Electra-X Concept Will Make It Into Production Almost Unchanged

Buick has reserved all the goodies for the Chinese market, including the Electra EV range. The stunning Buick Electra-X concept was also introduced in China in the summer, and we’ve got confirmation that the sleek four-door coupe-SUV will make it into production.
The Chinese market is incredibly important for GM, although it becomes increasingly difficult to compete there with local carmakers. Buick is the leading GM brand in China, explaining why the Detroit carmaker has chosen it as its EV crusader. Following Electra-X’s reveal in the summer, Buick announced a host of electric models under the new Electra moniker. Buick actually trademarked all the Electra E possible names from Electra E1 to Electra E9.
The Electra E5 was already shown in regulatory filings in China, revealing a classic-looking compact SUV that will surely appeal to the brand’s fans. Everyone wondered what happened to the stunning Electra-X design which started Buick’s EV adventure. Well, according to information revealed by GM Authority, it was not lost and will arrive almost unchanged on a production coupe-SUV at a dealership near you in the not-so-distant future.
If GM Authority’s sources are correct, the production version of the Electra-X, possibly named Electra E4, will retain the overall shape and design of the concept. This translates into a sleek coupe-SUV silhouette, with the front fascia already known from the Electra E5 and only minor changes to make it production-friendly. The new front fascia on the Electra vehicles has become the de facto image of the Buick brand. We’ve seen it adopted on the combustion-engine models as well, starting with the Buick Envista.
We suspect the Electra E4 might be the coupe version of the Electra E5. Like the latter, the production version of the Electra-X concept will have flush-mounted door handles. Nevertheless, the side-view cameras will not make it into production, being replaced with traditional mirrors. At the rear, the production model will retain the shape of the taillights, while a fin antenna will adorn the roof.
