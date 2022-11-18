All-New Buick Electra E5 Electric SUV Surfaced Completely Undisguised in China

The first model in the Buick Electra line of electric vehicles is the Electra E5. We now have the first images of the upcoming midsize electric SUV, thanks to the Chinese authorities.
General Motors wowed everyone with the Buick Electra-X concept for the Chinese market. The concept introduced in June, along with the Wildcat EV concept, marked a new direction for GM’s luxury brand. Of the two, the Electra-X is arguably the more interesting since it marks the revival of the Electra nameplate. Based on further information, Buick will have a whole range of Electra electric models, having already trademarked the names from Electra E1 to Electra E9.
In an interesting move, Buick started right in the middle of this lineup with the Electra E5, a midsize SUV. We’ve seen a prototype of this crossover undergoing testing a week ago without knowing its full name other than being part of the Electra range. Now, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China published pictures of the production version, along with the name of the upcoming model, the Buick Electra E5.
Design-wise, it draws cues from the Electra-X concept but has a more practical profile and a toned-down front fascia. It’s not less exciting, though, and having classic SUV proportions might be to its advantage. According to the documents shared by the Chinese authorities, the Buick Electra E5 is 193-inch (4,892-mm) long, which puts it right between the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV. In fact, its wheelbase (116 inch/2,954 mm) is identical to that of the Equinox EV.
Like them, the Buick Electra E5 will be based on GM’s Ultium platform, which offers plenty of flexibility, considering it underpins such diverse vehicles as the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevy Equinox EV. Based on the same documents, the Electra E5 will weigh 5,666 lb (2,570 kg) and will be powered by a 180-kW (241 horsepower) electric motor. Although not specified, it’s likely that the Electra E5 will also be available in a more powerful dual-motor configuration.
The battery is of ternary type, supplied by a joint venture between Chinese power cell giant CATL and SAIC. The specified top speed is 180 kph (112 mph). Unlike many other electric models selling in China, the Buick Electra E5 does not feature LiDAR sensors. This might point to a poor reception for the upcoming EV because it will lack the advanced assisted-driving features that Chinese customers appreciate.
If you are wondering how it was possible to have all these details before the launch, it’s because the Chinese legislation mandates it. According to CnEVPost, GM and its partner SAIC had to offer all these details. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published them for the public to submit their feedback, which they can do between November 17-23. This is the last step before a new model can be legally sold in China, which means the official launch could be within months, if not sooner.
