New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Spied, Super Crossover Has an Electrified 2.0L Engine

With the testing and fine-tuning phase advancing, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe has lost most of its camouflage. The only things still under wraps on the latest scooped prototypes, caught at the Nurburgring and close to the Arctic Circle, were its front and rear fascias.
The more prominent front and rear bumpers, beefier side skirts, grille with vertical slats, and four exhaust tips, one for each cylinder of the new engine, will be some of the things that will set the Affalterbach sub-brand's version of the new GLC 63 Coupe apart from the regular Benz models. It will feature exclusive wheels, lots of AMG badging, uprated brakes, and a re-tuned chassis with stiffer suspension.
Opening the door will reveal a sportier interior, with front bucket seats that have additional side bolstering and integrated headrests. Mercedes-AMG will further sprinkle it with bespoke upholstery and trim, with a few colorful elements. They will give it dedicated load screens and sub-menus for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Elsewhere, it will pack the same amount of widgets as the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.
Since it is based on the same platform as the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, it is only natural that it gets the same powertrain too. It's bye-bye V8, and hello four-pot when it comes to the internal combustion unit, which is a 2.0-liter mill. Backing it up and contributing to the otherwise impressive output and torque is a rear-mounted electric motor that sips electrons from a 6.1 kWh battery pack. You are looking at 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) combined in the new C 63, and there is nothing to indicate that the GLC 63 models (SUV and Coupe) won't be equally powerful.
Nevertheless, since the super sedan, a direct rival to the likes of the BMW M3, is lighter than its upcoming crossover siblings, it is also faster. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes in 3.4 seconds, and if anything, the 2024 GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe should be one or two-tenths slower. Top speed is believed to be the same at 174 mph (280 kph), but it remains to be seen if that is correct when the two super crossovers premiere.
The official unveiling is understood to have been set for later this year, with certain reports claiming that it is either a few weeks or months away from showing its new design in an official environment. Both the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 (crossover) and GLC 63 Coupe (fastback) will likely be 2024 models by the time they arrive at dealers in global markets, with the order books perhaps opening before the end of 2023.
