New Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Launched, Super Sedan Costs an Arm and a Leg

Subsequent to the early December unveiling last year, the most powerful S-Class ever is now up for grabs. It’s called the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, uses an electrified V8, and despite boasting more power than several modern-day supercars, it is still a luxury cruiser at heart.
It packs the ubiquitous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which works in concert with an electric motor mounted at the rear that sips electrons from a 13.1 kWh battery pack. In total, the new S 63 E Performance has 791 horsepower (802 ps/590 kW), with the torque rated at 1,055 lb-ft (1,430 Nm). Flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph) with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it, and it needs 3.2 seconds to sprint from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph).
The 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system is still on deck, and so is the nine-speed multi-clutch transmission. Moreover, the beastly luxury sedan is equipped with air suspension, high-performance composite brakes, power steering that’s speed sensitive and features a rack and pinion system, and a bunch of safety systems. Things such as active brake assist, active lane keep, active lane change, active steering, active emergency stop assist, active blind spot assist, and evasive steering assist are included. The Driver Assistance Package, Digital Light with projection function, Air Balance Package, and others are standard.
Mercedes-AMG also mentions the 20-inch light alloys, active ambient lighting, Burmester premium audio, pre-entry climate control, and OLED central display that are offered at no extra cost. On top of these, those interested in the 21-inch wheels, Carbon Package, Night Package, blacked-out grille, panoramic sliding sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery in macchiato beige or magma gray, ceramic composite brakes (compatible with the 21-inch alloys only) and AMG Driver’s Pack will have to pay much more for their S 63 E Performance. Speaking of which, pricing varies depending on the market, and in Germany, the model is offered from €208,392.80 or $227,648 at today’s exchange rates.
Offered for a limited period after market launch is the AMG Edition 1. This variant comes in alpine gray, with the 21-inch forged wheels, and gets exclusive Nappa leather with red stitching. It’s equipped with the AMG Exterior Night Package, and sports several exclusive gizmos inside and out, including the ‘Edition 1’ logo engraved in the central console. Each car is accompanied by an Edition 1-branded indoor cover that protects it from dust and scratches in the garage.
Production of the S 63 E Performance takes place at Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany. This is also where all other versions of the S-Class, including the hybrid and the Maybach, come to life too, and it is the birthplace of the battery-electric EQS as well.
