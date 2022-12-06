Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Gets Exposed To a Fast-Tuning Render Virus

Mere hours ago, Mercedes-AMG firmly jumped on top of customization and personalization bucket lists for next Christmas, complete with the first-ever S-Class 63 E Performance limousine.
Still rocking a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine (phew, we almost thought the C 63 S E Performance four-pot virus caught here, as well), the new electrified AMG flagship also packs an electric motor in the back. The total system output thus surges to no less than 791 horsepower.
And that is enough for the four-door sedan behemoth to move mountains out of its way by sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds. Or drive silently through town for 21 miles (34 km) using the electrons from a 13.1 kWh battery pack, whichever comes first.
Can anyone imagine the sheer joy of the Americana aftermarket realm when murdered-out fans start pouring in with Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance keys in hand and a wallet full of greenbacks to fulfill all their lowered, dark, and menacing limo dreams? Well, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars – is not too far away from that vision.
Alas, he chose a more relaxed, two-tone Maybach-style black-and-white tuxedo approach, at least for the CGI time being. And we like the subtle digital tuning treatment, as the S 63 E Performance looks exactly like many of the aftermarket build projects that will hit the streets immediately after the first deliveries kick-off. So, it has the properly lowered attitude on humongous aftermarket wheels, plus a subtle aero kit to enhance the sporty appearance.
Now, all that remains to be done is for Mercedes-AMG to start churning out enough S 63 E Performance units to fulfill all aftermarket desires because we already know that many outlets will seek to stand out in ritzy crowds with both sensible and outrageous ideas. So, which category does this belong to, and does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
