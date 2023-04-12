2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Recalled Over Michelin Tires That May Leak Air

Mercedes recently issued a plethora of recalls caused by the German automaker's disregard for all things quality and poor design. Recall number 23V-232 doesn't fall into either category, though. As fate would have it, Michelin produced a batch of high-performance tires incorrectly, tires fitted as standard to the CLA 45.
Late last year, Mercedes launched investigations into Michelin's disclosure in regard to certain tires losing air pressure spontaneously. Both parties analyzed the suspect rubber boots with X-ray technology, identifying a worrying defect in the bead area. The Stuttgart-based automaker immediately launched a rework campaign at the Kecskemet assembly plant, replacing defective tires with new units produced outside the suspect period.
Certain vehicles had left said assembly plant with potentially defective tires, including three vehicles produced for the US market in the period between November 5, 2022 and November 9, 2022. Owners will be notified of the recall on May 30 at the latest, with instructions to bring their cars in for a new set of 255/35 ZR 19 high-performance summer tires from Michelin.
The French tire manufacturer corrected the problem in production back on December 5 last year. Mercedes, on the other hand, is aware of zero warranty claims and field reports related to this defect in the United States.
Arguably the nicest-looking Merc to feature a FWD platform, the CLA is advertised as a coupe despite being a four-door sedan with a slightly more sloped roof than a traditional sedan. The nomenclature is even weirder in the case of the GT 4-Door Coupe, a five-door sedan based on the W213 E-Class rather than the C190 GT.
Internally referred to as C117, the CLA kicks off at $39,350 sans destination charge stateside for the front-wheel-drive 250 that packs 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) from a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. The AMG-ified 45 is rightfully more costly at $57,800 before taxes and optional extras. Not only does it feature a hand-built engine, but it also rocks 4MATIC all-wheel drive and hits 60 mph (97 kph) in 4 seconds.
Assembled in Affalterbach by AMG master engine builders, the M139 can also be found in the A 45, GLA 45, C 43, SL 43, and even the Lotus Emira. Its highest-performing application is the C 63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with more power and torque than the twin-turbo V8 engine of the previous-gen AMG C 63.
The CLA 45 for the US market pumps out 382 horsepower and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm), which is the lowest tune available for the M139 engine. As opposed to Subaru's manual- or CVT-equipped WRX, the CLA 45 comes exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission developed by AMG. The Speedshift DCT 8G is also shared with the Lotus Emira, whose Toyota V6-engined variant comes with manual and automatic boxes from Aisin.
