New 2024 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Plugging Into the Heart of the Segment With Electrified Power

While Mercedes is getting ready to unveil the new-gen E-Class, with the premiere set for April 25, its Affalterbach division, namely Mercedes-AMG, is prepping the high-performance versions. The lineup will comprise the E 53 and E 63, and both have had their fair share of the limelight.
But now it’s time to focus on the lesser model, namely the E 53, as it is this one that was recently scooped in the open by our man with the cam, in the wagon body style. Nearly two months separate this batch of scoops from our previous encounter with the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that it has started losing camouflage, because it looks pretty much the same as before.
Recognizing it as the E 53 is easy, as instead of four rectangular tailpipes (E 63), it has round ones. The typical AMG grille with vertical slats sits between the new LED headlights, and it has sportier bumpers at both ends compared to the regular E-Class models, albeit not as athletic as the ones equipping the E 63. The side skirts are fatter than usual, and it also features larger wheels, beefier brakes, and a few chassis enhancements that will make the ride jigglier compared to the non-AMG variants.
It's a well-known fact that the new E 53, regardless of the body style (sedan and wagon), will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Prototypes have revealed a charging port on the left rear quarter panel, dressed to look like a fuel filler cap, otherwise visible on the right-hand side. Reports speak of the 2.0-liter four-pot with electric assistance from the new C 63 S E Performance, boasting a combined 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque, and 670 hp.
Mind you, since that would be a huge upgrade over its predecessor’s 384 lb-ft (520 Nm), and 429 horsepower, it is likely that it will lose some of that oomph. Certain reports also speak of a possible six-cylinder with a little over 500 hp on tap. But our money would be on the electrified four-banger from the smaller C 63. Whatever powertrain it is, one thing is certain: the new E 53 will be a great proposal in the segment. It should also prove its worth as a proper daily driver.
As for the punchier Mercedes-AMG E 63, it’s been rumored to pack a 3.0-liter straight-six with an electric motor for the new generation. Chances are it will enjoy a little over 700 hp in total and perhaps 884 lb-ft (1,200 Nm). The new E 53 and E 63 are expected to premiere at the same time, probably in the coming months, before arriving at dealers all over the world for the 2024 model year.
