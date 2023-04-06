2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Will Debut on April 25th, Won’t Feature a Manual Transmission

An executive car that many peeps love for simply being as German as possibly imaginable, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class can trace its roots back to the Ponton from the 1950s. The E-segment sedan became the E-Class we all know and love with the 1993 facelift of the 124 series.
Last redesigned from the ground up in 2016 with the introduction of the 213 series, the executive sedan prepares for yet another tremendous redesign. Codenamed W214 for the sedan, the sixth gen will make its debut on April 25th via livestream on Mercedes me.
The short press release attached below doesn’t say much about the newcomer, but does mention advanced powertrains and technologies. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer also mentions locally emission-free driving, which is another way of saying plug-in hybrid.
As opposed to the next-generation BMW 5 Series, which is getting an electric sibling in the guise of the i5 on the same platform, the 214 won’t go fully electric. The EQE fills this role on the EVA platform. The combustion-engined 214 uses a reworked version of the MRA, the second-generation platform introduced by the 223. It’s also used in the current C-Class and GLC-Class, and if you know your Mercs well, those fellows don’t feature manual transmissions. Neither will the E-Class, which is getting the 9G-Tronic and AMG multi-clutch offshoot.
Speaking of AMG bits and bobs, there is bad news. The 63 will make do without a twin-turbo V8 engine. Hearsay suggests either a plug-in hybrid I6 or a plug-in hybrid I4, although the lesser powertrain is better suited for the 53. The 43 may also return to the fold, although it will be hard for Merc to differentiate it from the 53.
The current C-Class uses four-cylinder turbos across the board, even for the 63. Despite losing the aural qualities of the aforementioned twin-turbo V8, the 63 is far more powerful and torquier thanks to plug-in assistance. The M139l powerplant is pretty impressive on its own, not only because it’s assembled by hand in Affalterbach, but also for boasting plenty of Formula 1 technology such as the exhaust gas turbocharger with electric support.
Non-AMG engines used by the current C-Class are pretty fine as well, and said engines are certain to carry over to the E-Class. Spied on numerous occasions in both T-Modell (station wagon) and All-Terrain (lifted station wagon with rugged styling cues) flavors as well, the 214 can even run TikTok and Angry Birds.
The latest MBUX infotainment system features an API for Android that allows the installation of third-party apps. A passenger display is available, and the optional MBUX Entertainment Plus package includes a communication module that supports 5G speeds.
Optional extras further include Energizing Comfort and Thermotronic with Digital Vent Control. Last but certainly not least, we also have confirmation about the 214 series introducing a motion sickness-preventing feature.
