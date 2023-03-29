The 2023 BMW i5 Endures Testing in Sub-Zero Conditions, Passes With Flying Colors

BMW is working on the first 5 Series-based EV. When it hits the road, the i5 will be available in two body styles: the i5 Sedan and i5 Touring. The Germans have been working hard on testing the EVs in harsh conditions. The team wants to make sure they get it right when these two roll off the assembly line. The i5s have made their way through various challenging environments, such as the Arctic Circle and the Alps.

