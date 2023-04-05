2024 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Boasts Hand-Built I4 Turbo Engine for $59,900 in the U.S.

Codenamed W205, the previous generation of the C-Class introduced the 450 AMG for 2015. Although sold under the AMG moniker, it wasn’t a true AMG due to its engine. Renamed to C 43 in 2017, the lesser sibling of the C 63 is rocking a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo lump.
Mercedes redesigned the C-Class on a brand-new platform to create the W206, whose C 43 downsizes to a 2.0-liter I4 turbo engine. AMG enthusiasts might be scratching their heads now, but alas, even the C 63 now comes with a four-cylinder mill. As opposed to the previous C 43 and earlier 450 AMG, the newcomer does feature a proper AMG engine assembled by one man in Affalterbach, where AMG was founded back in 1967.
Codenamed M139l, with the lowercase l standing for longitudinal, this powerplant is derived from the M139 that premiered a few years ago in the 45 series. The world’s first series-production engine fitted with an electric turbocharger draws inspiration from the world of Formula 1. This form of turbocharging improves response across the board while also increasing fuel efficiency to the detriment of aural pleasure.
An electric motor integrated into the shaft between the exhaust-side turbine wheel and intake-side compressor wheel drives the turbocharger shaft directly. Powered by a 48-volt electrical system, the innovative electric turbo is much obliged to sustain up to 175,000 rpm.
Oily bits-related goodies include a closed-deck design for the engine for maximum rigidity, nano-crystalline iron coating that reduces the friction between the pistons and cylinders, and two-stage injection. The piezo injectors deliver fuel into the combustion chambers at up to 2,900 psi in the first stage. The second stage comprises intake manifold duct injection.
A belt-driven starter generator is operated by the aforementioned 48-volt electric system. In certain driving scenarios, it can assist the combustion engine with a temporary boost in power and torque. Speaking of which, care to guess how much the M139l produces in this application? Mercedes-AMG says 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet in U.S. form, which means 408 ps and 500 Nm in the metric system.
The hand-built engine and this kind of technology aren’t cheap. The standard rear-axle steering, AMG Speedshift MCT 9G multi-clutch transmission, AMG Ride Control Suspension, adaptive damping system, and AMG Performance permanent all-wheel drive aren’t cheap either. Alas, the four-cylinder sedan costs $59,900 excluding the $1,150 destination freight charge.
On the upside, Merc did its homework in terms of standard features. The C 43 comes with a plethora of desirable stuff, as expected of this relatively high price tag and the Stuttgart-based automaker. Nappa leather on the AMG Performance steering wheel opens the list of standard equipment, along with heated front seats, a biometric fingerprint scanner, ambient lighting with 64 colors, illuminated door sills, heated windshield washer fluid, Parktronic with Active Parking Assist, LED headlights with adaptive high beams, Keyless Go, Blind Spot Assist, as well as the Surround View System.
Premium is what Mercedes-AMG calls the base trim level. Those who are willing to pony up a few more dollars can get the Pinnacle, which is definitely worth the additional $2,800 over the Premium. Additions include a head-up display with AMG-specific content, MB Navigation with Augmented Video, a wireless charging pad for your phone, Burmester 3D surround sound audio, and enhanced ambient lighting to boot.
