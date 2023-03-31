Minty Fresh Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Wants To Tickle Your Taste Buds

And tickle your taste buds it will due to that minty look. The makeover was the work of Larte Design, with the tuner giving it additional bits and bobs besides the special color that makes it stand out even more.
In a social media post released a few hours ago, Larte Design details some of add-ons, which make this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe a bit more special. These comprise the apron that was attached to the front bumper, new diffuser out back with additional brake lights and cutouts for the quad exhaust tips, and the tailgate-mounted spoiler.
The ‘AMG’ and ‘GLE 63’ emblems have a black look, just like the rest of the attachments, and several other elements, like the grille, side mirror casings, and roof, which contrast the rest of the exterior. We cannot say that we’re wheel experts, but those Y-spoke alloys, which also feature a black look, seem different than the stock ones equipping the super crossover coupe that guns for the likes of the BMW X6 M and Audi RS Q8. They spin around the red brake calipers, and were likely wrapped in grippier tires.
More often than not, such projects sport an interior makeover too, with emphasis on lively upholstery on most touchable surfaces. The leather and sometimes suede is stitched together with contrasting string, and it is adorned with piping. The tuner’s logo would be visible on the headrests, floor mats, and other parts. But since Larte Design hasn’t released any images of the cabin, and they haven’t said anything about it either, it is likely that they drew the line at making it a bit flashier on the outside.
Another thing that they haven’t detailed is the engine, yet it is not like it needs more power. In fact, the stock Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe can mix it with previous-generation supercars in a straight-line. It has the ubiquitous bi-turbo 4.0-liter to thank for that, which steams out 603 hp (612 ps/450 kW) without anyone messing around with its internals. The torque stands at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), and it is transferred to the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, tuned by AMG, through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
A quick look at the spec sheet reveals that this is enough to help it reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. Keep the right foot pinned to the floor, and the digital speedometer will eventually indicate 174 mph (280 kph). The fuel economy is rated at 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) in the city, and 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km) on the highway. Want to buy a brand-new GLE 63 S Coupe? That would require a minimum of $120,700, before destination, thank you very much.
