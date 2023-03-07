The New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Costs Maybach S-Class Money

Mercedes-AMG is now accepting orders for the facelifted GLE and GLE Coupe in different markets, with the range-topping versions of the two premium mid-size crossovers joining the regular Benz models in the company’s portfolio.
Spread in two versions, the ‘53’ and ’63,’ the range kicks off at €112,496.65 ($119,872) for the GLE 53 and €120,832.60 ($128,754) for the GLE 53 Coupe in Germany. Opting for the punchiest offerings will set you back a minimum of €164,422.30 ($175,202) and €174,739.60 ($186,196). This makes the GLE 63 S Coupe just as costly as a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which starts at €175,417.90 ($186,918) locally.
Choosing the GLE 53 SUV or Coupe means making do with the 3.0-liter six-pot rated at 435 ps (429 hp/320 kW). The equipment list includes standard adaptive high beams, heated front seats (+ventilated seats on the Coupe), and electric panoramic sunroof, among others. Customers will have to pay more for stuff such as the Burmester premium audio, keyless go, AMG Performance exhaust system, Blind Spot Assist, 360-degree Parking Pilot, Memory Package, etc.
Things such as the head-up display, Air Balance Package, multi-contour front seats, MBUX Assistant, temperature-controlled cup holders, and AMG logo projector animation when the front doors are opened are standard on the GLE 63 S Coupe. The SUV variant mirrors the configuration of the ’53,’ albeit featuring, just like the Coupe, the sonorous V8. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter mill churns out as much as 612 ps (603 hp/450 kW). The torque is rated at 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) here, 290 Nm (214 lb-ft) more than the ‘53’ versions.
Depending on the selected variant, customers can also specify the AMG Dynamic Plus, AMG Track Pace, high-performance ceramic composite brakes, head-up display, Energizing Package, AMG Night Package, and the Alpine Gray Uni Manufaktur color at an extra cost.
As for the normal Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe, these are available in the 300 d, 450 d, 400 e, and 350 de configurations, with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The GLE SUV also comes in the 450 4Matic variant. Pricing varies from €85,055.25 ($90,632) to at least €109,783.45 ($116,981).
The first units of the facelifted GLE and GLE Coupe will start making their way across the pond to the United States later this year, and when they arrive, they will probably be a bit more expensive than their predecessors. The current GLE 350 and 350 4Matic can be ordered from $57,700 and $60,200 respectively. The GLE 450 4Matic will set you back at least $66,450, and the GLE 580 $83,850. The AMG GLE 53 and AMG GLE 63 S have MSRPs of $76,950 and $120,000, respectively. The GLE Coupe is only offered in the 53 and 63 S versions, priced from $81,200 and $117,850, respectively.
