The Fuel Pump in Your Volkswagen Taos May Fail, Recall Issued for Nearly 16k Vehicles

Volkswagen has a bad reputation stateside. From build quality issues to badly designed components and woeful customer service on the dealer’s part, many things could be improved. Rolled out in 2020 for the 2022 model year, the compact crossover utility vehicle marketed as the Volkswagen Taos can be improved as well.
Made in Mexico at the Puebla assembly plant where the Beetle used to be made, the Taos is called back to the tune of 15,874 vehicles produced for the 2022 model year from the start of production on March 24th, 2021 through August 11th, 2021. The fuel delivery module that equips these vehicles may break without any prior warning due to a total of three documented causes.
First and foremost, Volkswagen identified a small gap between the impeller and casing. A deformed impeller may also lead to the fuel pump going kaput. Last but certainly not least, foreign material such as zinc or aluminum is a possibility as well. In case of a fuel pump failure, the check engine light and electronic power control light will illuminate in the instrument panel.
Part number 5QM 919 051 H is listed in the report attached below as being made in Mexico by none other than Volkswagen. The German automaker from Wolfsburg introduced a revised fuel delivery unit in Taos production during calendar week 32 of 2021, which is the week from August 9th to August 15th.
In defense of Volkswagen, they owned up to their mistake. Dealers and owners will be informed of this recall no later than May 26th, 2023, with dealers instructed to replace the fuel delivery unit at no cost to the owners. Those who replaced the suspect assembly at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement.
As far as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is concerned, Volkswagen Group of America became aware of this problem in December 2022 following a rising number of complaints filed with the NHTSA by owners who experienced stalling while driving. The federal watchdog required the German automaker’s North American division to cough up all the details it had on the issue at the time, a measure that snowballed into the recall yours truly covered in this article.
The Volkswagen Taos isn’t a big seller. Merely 31,682 units were delivered in 2021 stateside, followed by 50,371 units in 2022. A rather generic crossover in a sea of increasingly competitive rivals, the Taos currently retails at $24,155 sans freight for the 2023 model year.
Based on the MQB A1 platform, the compact utility vehicle is available in three flavors. The S trim level opens the list with a 1.5-liter turbo engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. If equipped with all-wheel drive, make that seven-speed DSG. The lowliest specification available further boasts LED exterior lighting, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist, and keyless access.
The $28,925 SE improves on the S with IQ.DRIVE, App-Connect, remote engine start, wireless phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season rubber, and CloudTex upholstery. The $34,535 SEL is the best-equipped variant, for it features leather upholstery, a power tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, a nicer audio system, Park Distance Control for the rear end, 19-inch alloy wheels mounted with all-season tires, a larger instrument cluster, and a light bar in the front grille.
First and foremost, Volkswagen identified a small gap between the impeller and casing. A deformed impeller may also lead to the fuel pump going kaput. Last but certainly not least, foreign material such as zinc or aluminum is a possibility as well. In case of a fuel pump failure, the check engine light and electronic power control light will illuminate in the instrument panel.
Part number 5QM 919 051 H is listed in the report attached below as being made in Mexico by none other than Volkswagen. The German automaker from Wolfsburg introduced a revised fuel delivery unit in Taos production during calendar week 32 of 2021, which is the week from August 9th to August 15th.
In defense of Volkswagen, they owned up to their mistake. Dealers and owners will be informed of this recall no later than May 26th, 2023, with dealers instructed to replace the fuel delivery unit at no cost to the owners. Those who replaced the suspect assembly at their own expense are eligible for reimbursement.
As far as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is concerned, Volkswagen Group of America became aware of this problem in December 2022 following a rising number of complaints filed with the NHTSA by owners who experienced stalling while driving. The federal watchdog required the German automaker’s North American division to cough up all the details it had on the issue at the time, a measure that snowballed into the recall yours truly covered in this article.
The Volkswagen Taos isn’t a big seller. Merely 31,682 units were delivered in 2021 stateside, followed by 50,371 units in 2022. A rather generic crossover in a sea of increasingly competitive rivals, the Taos currently retails at $24,155 sans freight for the 2023 model year.
Based on the MQB A1 platform, the compact utility vehicle is available in three flavors. The S trim level opens the list with a 1.5-liter turbo engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. If equipped with all-wheel drive, make that seven-speed DSG. The lowliest specification available further boasts LED exterior lighting, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist, and keyless access.
The $28,925 SE improves on the S with IQ.DRIVE, App-Connect, remote engine start, wireless phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels, all-season rubber, and CloudTex upholstery. The $34,535 SEL is the best-equipped variant, for it features leather upholstery, a power tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, a nicer audio system, Park Distance Control for the rear end, 19-inch alloy wheels mounted with all-season tires, a larger instrument cluster, and a light bar in the front grille.