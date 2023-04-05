Chevrolet Failed but Velocity Nailed the Reimagining of Modern Classic K5 Blazers

General Motors has seemingly failed its numerous high-riding Chevrolet enthusiasts in one major department - giving the iconic K5 Blazer a modern overhaul to properly compete with the likes of Ford’s reinvented Bronco, the legendary Jeep Wrangler, or Toyota’s rough and tough 4Runner SUVs.
The automotive industry and its customers have recently sent many passenger car segments into retirement, while others are now an endangered species. And all the sacrifices were made on the altar of crossover, SUV, and truck hype, of course. But that is not necessarily a dreadful thing since a few passenger car nameplates already have their survival insured, and other high-riding series have received a new lease on life.
For example, when it comes to GM’s Chevrolet brand, the Corvette sports car will surely thrive even more once the iconic Camaro’s sixth generation is retired from production in January 2024 with a Collector’s Edition and no foreseeable successor in tow. On the other hand, a lot of disgruntled Chevy fans will point out that the Detroit automaker has failed to do right by them with the current depictions of the quirky Trailblazer and unimpressive Blazer crossovers. After all, most folks were waiting for modern reinventions of the TrailBlazer from the early 2000s and the full-size, truck-based K5 Blazer from the 1970s through the early 1990s.
That way, Chevy could have responded in kind to the assault of cool off-road SUVs like the 2-Door and 4-Door Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, plus the ruggedly enticing Toyota 4Runner. And, if the OEM remains mum to fan queries, it is of course up to the aftermarket realm to resolve the issue. But that is easier said than done, as one needs a lot of expertise when trying to set up a restomod series. Luckily, Velocity Modern Classics – formerly known as Velocity Restorations – has a lot of practice with the classic Ford Bronco. Alas, now the latter has to move over and make way for the upcoming signature line of reimagined Chevy K5 Blazers.
The ‘new’ Velocity K5 Blazers will come to all interested parties from the 1969 to 1972 era with a Velocity Modern Classics frame, “handcrafted custom interiors and plenty of modern creature comforts.” All of them are set to feature Dana 44 and 60 front/rear axles, “beautifully restored bodies,” and the 6.2-liter Gen V LT1 engine roaring from under the hood with 455 horsepower that get sent to the wheels through a 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission. Other major highlights include the bespoke performance exhaust, the four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, plus JW Speaker LED headlights, mono or dual-tone Glasurit custom paintjobs, an OEM-style hardtop, chrome grilles and matching bumpers, and 17-inch Pacer polished steel wheels shod in 35-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires.
Amp Research PowerStep retractable running boards, new glass, and weather seals complete the exterior looks while inside the cabin there are only the coolest blends of modern and vintage. Major details include the inspiration from classic GM automobiles, so “each Blazer offers color-matched upholstery, carpet, dash pad, custom headliner and optional Velocity door panels.” Additionally, there are also Velocity bucket seats, and both the front seats and rear bench can be dressed in marine-grade vinyl or customized leather trims. Last, but not least, the cockpit is complete with a Focal Audio system, an optional touchscreen infotainment center (with Apple CarPlay and backup camera), Vintage Air’s AC, XM radio, and a Velocity-exclusive Dakota Digital instrument gauge cluster.
