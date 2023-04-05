Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge Now Feature Better Driving Range Across the Board

Volvo has updated the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge with technical revisions designed solely to improve driving range. As per the Swedish automaker, the WLTP estimates have improved by as much as 64 miles (103 kilometers) to 342 miles (550 kilometers).
Homologated under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure sued throughout Europe and in the United Kingdom, the compact utility vehicles have improved their driving ranges by up to 24 percent over the outgoing models. Efficiency has been improved as well, with Volvo recording up to 3.7 miles (5.95 kilometers) per kilowatt hour for both premium SUVs.
How did the Gothenburg-based automaker do it? For starters, Volvo switched from the previous front-wheel-drive setup to rear-wheel drive for the single-motor variants of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The permanent magnet electric motor was redesigned as well, now offering 238 ps instead of the previous 231 ps. In old money, that would be 235 versus 223 horsepower.
The first electric motor developed by Volvo Cars without outside help is joined by improved cooling efficiency for the lithium-ion battery. In the dual-motor variants, the battery pack’s capacity has increased from 78 to 82 kilowatt hours. Net capacity, on the other hand, is listed at 79 and 75 kilowatt hours, respectively.
Both electric motors of the dual-motor XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are redesigned as well, now offering 150 and 258 ps instead of 204 ps for both axles (148 and 254 horsepower versus 201 horsepower times two). Volvo assures prospective customers that peak output remains unchanged at 408 ps (402 horsepower) and 660 Nm (487 pound-feet), which is fine by all accounts.
Marketed as Twin, dual-motor versions also benefit from a tremendous increase in maximum charging rate. As opposed to 150 kW, the XC40 Recharge Twin and C40 Recharge Twin currently support 200 kW. This, in turn, reduces the charging time from 10 to 80 percent by nine minutes to only 28 minutes according to Volvo.
Over in Sweden, where battery-electric vehicles outsell plug-in hybrids by quite a noticeable margin, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge start from 581,000 and 599,000 kronor. Converted at current exchange rates, these SUVs cost $55,970 and $57,705, respectively.
Both are built around the Compact Modular Architecture developed by Volvo and Geely for B- and C-segment applications. Also shared with Polestar, Lynk & Co, and Geely’s namesake brand, this platform supports internal combustion engines. The C40 Recharge comes exclusively with electric propulsion, whereas the XC40 can be had with a choice of 1.5- and 2.0-liter engines.
Over in the United States where compact utilities are gaining traction, Volvo sells the XC40 with two mild-hybrid powertrains dubbed B4 and B5. The former is exclusively offered with front-wheel drive and produces 194 horsepower. The latter cranks out 247 horsepower and comes with all-wheel drive as standard, thus improving the zero-to-60 run by two whole seconds.
