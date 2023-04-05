Mansory's Now Maiming the New Range Rover Too, Project Looks Like a Wallflower

From the Velar to the Range Rover Sport, including the old SVR, as well as the latest-gen Defender, Mansory has numerous parts on its shelves for Land Rover’s models. As of recently, their offering has grown to include the new Range Rover too.
In production since last year at the Solihull facility in the United Kingdom, the luxury SUV can be modified by the controversial tuner inside and out, and under the hood. With everything added to it, it will look identical to the one pictured in the gallery above, which came via Mansory themselves.
One thing that immediately stands out is the hood. Made of carbon fiber, it has a more aggressive design than the stock one, and it no longer says ‘Range Rover’ above the grille. Speaking of which, this part is new as well, and it hosts the ‘Mansory’ logo in the middle. The bumper was retained, but it does feature a few add-ons on each side of the central air intake, combined with an apron with side flicks and additional attachments around the wheel arches.
New side skirts are part of the makeover, alongside the different mirror casings, and OTT trim on the front doors. At the rear, it has a sportier diffuser with an extra brake light in the middle, a large wing, and a spoiler mounted on the tailgate. Instead of the corporate logo on the right-hand side of the tailgate, it bears the tuner’s name. These components were made of carbon fiber, and they’re joined by the new 10x24-inch wheels, part of the FD.15 series made by Mansory, that were wrapped in 295/30 tires on all four corners.
Bespoke treadplates greet users upon opening the doors. The tuner’s name was embossed into the new floor mats, and it can decorate various other parts of the cabin. Mansory says that they can completely reupholster the interior in a variety of fine leather upholstery available in all sorts of colors. Leather-wrapped sports steering wheel made of carbon, aluminum pedal set, and different carbon inlays round off the redesign.
Mansory has grown an appetite for boosting the performance of their projects in recent years, and the pictured Range Rover Sport makes no exception. According to them, the V8 engine was massaged to develop 620 horsepower, which is likely metric. This translates to 611 brake horsepower or 456 kilowatts. The torque is rated at 627 pound-feet (850 Nm). Due to the extra oomph, the luxury SUV is now capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 4.3 seconds from a standstill, or three tenths quicker than the stock one. There is no reference to the top speed, which probably means that it is still capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
One thing that immediately stands out is the hood. Made of carbon fiber, it has a more aggressive design than the stock one, and it no longer says ‘Range Rover’ above the grille. Speaking of which, this part is new as well, and it hosts the ‘Mansory’ logo in the middle. The bumper was retained, but it does feature a few add-ons on each side of the central air intake, combined with an apron with side flicks and additional attachments around the wheel arches.
New side skirts are part of the makeover, alongside the different mirror casings, and OTT trim on the front doors. At the rear, it has a sportier diffuser with an extra brake light in the middle, a large wing, and a spoiler mounted on the tailgate. Instead of the corporate logo on the right-hand side of the tailgate, it bears the tuner’s name. These components were made of carbon fiber, and they’re joined by the new 10x24-inch wheels, part of the FD.15 series made by Mansory, that were wrapped in 295/30 tires on all four corners.
Bespoke treadplates greet users upon opening the doors. The tuner’s name was embossed into the new floor mats, and it can decorate various other parts of the cabin. Mansory says that they can completely reupholster the interior in a variety of fine leather upholstery available in all sorts of colors. Leather-wrapped sports steering wheel made of carbon, aluminum pedal set, and different carbon inlays round off the redesign.
Mansory has grown an appetite for boosting the performance of their projects in recent years, and the pictured Range Rover Sport makes no exception. According to them, the V8 engine was massaged to develop 620 horsepower, which is likely metric. This translates to 611 brake horsepower or 456 kilowatts. The torque is rated at 627 pound-feet (850 Nm). Due to the extra oomph, the luxury SUV is now capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 4.3 seconds from a standstill, or three tenths quicker than the stock one. There is no reference to the top speed, which probably means that it is still capped at 155 mph (250 kph).