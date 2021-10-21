Range Rover Sport SVR by Mansory Is Something Old, Something New, and Something Blue

Mansory is definitely on to something, as their latest projects don’t look that flashy. That is exactly the case of this Range Rover Sport SVR, which fell in their hands, getting a crazy but not-so-crazy wide body kit, if you know what we mean.
The controversial tuner has applied its carbon fiber trickery to the front bumper. The lightweight add-ons can be seen around the side air vents, in the middle of the lower grille, and on the apron, which also has additional LED DRLs.
Sporting their logo, the upper grille is part of the makeover, together with the side skirts that also have the Mansory branding. At the rear, the tuner has tweaked the diffuser. A bigger spoiler is now attached to the tailgate, and the wide arches round off the makeover, together with the black 23-inch V-spoke forged wheels, shod in sticky tires from Continental.
As they did not release any shots of the interior at the time of writing, we are going to assume that it has remained stock. And after zooming in on some of the pics shared by Mansory on social media, it appears that they haven’t touched the cockpit at all, as the black leather wrapped around the front seats, with extra side bolstering and integrated headrests, looks OEM.
In recent months, Mansory has tuned the engines of most of their projects, but it appears that this Range Rover Sport SVR does not feature any tweaks under the hood. As a result, the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine likely still pumps out 567 hp (575 ps / 423 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system, rocketing the super SUV to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.3 seconds. Top speed is officially rated at 176 mph (283 kph) in the stock model.
