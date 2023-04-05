Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV Recalled Over Fire Risk

Purchased by Tata Motors in 2008 with Jaguar in tow, Land Rover isn’t exactly a byword for world-class reliability. The British automaker had reliability issues for a long time now, often caused by poorly designed components. Part number H4P3-8B535-A that equips certain plug-in hybrids, for example, a coolant outlet tube that forced Land Rover to recall 2,300 units of the Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV.

8 photos Photo: Land Rover / edited