2024 Range Rover Sport SVR Spied, Wants a Piece of the Super Crossover Pie

With the new generation Range Rover Sport about to blow one candle off its birthday cake, Land Rover continues testing the upcoming SVR. The performance-oriented variant of the British crossover has been spied in the open since 2021, and if the latest reports are airtight, then it might be due in a few months.
Our spies managed to nab another prototype, and this one had to cope with the subfreezing temperatures in Northern Europe. The camouflage has yet to come off, but when it does, it will reveal a sportier design compared to that of the normal Range Rover Sport models
Visually, it will set itself apart due to the sportier front and rear bumpers, different take on the grille, or so we think anyway, more aggressive diffuser, beefier side skirts, and likely a larger wing on the roof, and the usual special emblems all around. The four tailpipes with their round styling, as well as the uprated front and rear brakes visible from behind the black multi-spoke alloys, are a clear indicator that this is indeed the Range Rover Sport SVR.
The interior has yet to open up to the camera. When it does, however, it should reveal a sportier design, likely emphasized by additional carbon fiber trim, and front sports seats with extra side bolstering. Look for exclusive upholstery, perhaps stitched together with contrasting string, the occasional piping here and there, ‘SVR’ logos, and probably dedicated submenus and loading screens in the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Everything else should be identical to the non-SVR versions of the crossover.
Power will no longer be supplied by the supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Instead, it is expected to adopt an eight-banger that has a very familiar displacement: 4.4 liters. That would be the BMW M Division’s lump, which powers several models, including the X5 M. In the Competition variant, it yanks out 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, with the output rated at 616 hp (625 ps/460 kW). These numbers might be retained in the upcoming Range Rover Sport, which could be just as fast to 60 mph (97 kph). The German super crossover can deal with the sprint in 3.7 seconds, and it will max out at 177 mph (285 kph) if you get yours with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
We will find out in due course if the new Range Rover Sport will indeed have that much power on tap. This information will likely be disclosed during the grand unveiling. Speaking of which, we still do not know when it will take place. Chances are it will be shown in a few months, and that the first units will start arriving at dealers for the 2024 model year.
