Cover Your Eyes: It's the Mansory Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance!

The early 2000s called, and they want this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance back. The four-door supercar was maimed by Mansory, hence the brash looks, and it’s a complete makeover, power boost included. We’ll keep the numbers for later in the story, as first, we have to talk about the elephant in the room, which is that crazy attire.
Mansory kept the OEM bumper, but they did give it several add-ons on the lower parts, including an apron. Decorated by their logo, the Panamericana-like grille also came from them, and so did the vented hood, which is on the OTT side. The front fenders are home to even more aftermarket trim, and to the beefier side skirts, and new mirror casings. New attachments can be seen on the rear bumper, as well as a more aggressive diffuser, different exhaust tips, a trunk lid spoiler, and a wing.
Complete with the stripe on the lower parts of the doors, the green hue appears to be the one offered by the Affalterbach brand straight from the factory. In this case, it is joined by several yellow accents visible all around, including on the outer parts of the Mansory-branded center caps that are part of the new wheels. These measure 22 inches in diameter, and they fill the arches better than the stock ones, especially with the lowered ground clearance made possible by the suspension modifications.
Albeit not as bold as the exterior, the cabin suffered some changes too. The gray and yellow upholstery, complete with the double-stitching, was signed by Mansory. Their logo decorates the dashboard, in front of the passenger, the steering wheel, seatbelts, and the seatbacks and headrests at the front and rear. The usual amount of carbon fiber is present, next to the assortment of comfort, technology, and safety systems fitted at the factory.
According to the controversial tuner, this Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is now capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds from rest, which makes it one tenth faster than stock. Top speed has increased too courtesy of the power boost, from 196 to 199 mph (316-320 kph). As for the output and torque, these stand at 868 hp (880 ps/647 kW) and 1,099 lb-ft (1,490 Nm) respectively. Mind you, that’s a minor hike compared to the standard four-door plug-in hybrid, whose bi-turbo V8 and electric motor, which is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery, develops a combined 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque.
Mansory hasn’t said whether this GT 63 S E Performance is for sale, or if it was commissioned by one of their deep-pocketed clients. And if you must know about the pricing, you are looking at almost €200,000 in its home market, or nearly $213,000 at today’s exchange rates.
