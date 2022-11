One-Off Neon-Yellow Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Earns Roger Federer's Approval

AMG

A month ago, Mercedes-Benz announced a special edition of the Mercedes-GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE dedicated to the long-time partnership with the tennis legend Roger Federer. The Swiss was a long-time Mercedes-Benz ambassador, not to mention being an avid Mercedes-Benz collector. In fact, considering his love for the Three-Pointed Star cars , we wouldn’t be surprised to see this neon-yellow GT land in his garage.Painted in the unique Electric Beam neon-yellow as an homage to Federer’s sport, the car carries Federer’s personal signet. It’s a striking example of a truly amazing sportscar, which is also the first plug-in hybrid to wear an AMG badge.The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the most powerful series-production model of the brand to date, thanks to its powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine (639 horsepower) working in tandem with a 150-electric motor. The combined power is a breathtaking 843 horsepower which can propel the four-door coupe from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.Priced at €200,000 ($200,130 at current exchange rates) when new, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is expected to fetch much more than that at auction, thanks to its unique characteristics and the hype associated with Roger Federer . The supercar is offered with no reserve, although we don’t expect to be short on bidders.One unique characteristic of this neon-yellow Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is that it was never registered for the road. The successful bidder of this lot will be the first owner of the car while also buying a piece of tennis history. The special supercar will go under the hammer at RM Sotheby's in Munich on November 26, and all the proceeds from the sale will benefit a charitable public tennis project in London.